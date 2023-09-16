Colorado's Deion Sanders is creating a national movement one iconic moment at a time

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second quarter at Folsom Field.

Deion Sanders’ first season as Colorado's head coach has been full of entertainment. As we head into Week 3 of the College Football season, Sanders is determined to bring the heat against Colorado State. This comes after head coach Jay Norvell criticized Coach Prime.

During practice, Coach Prime referenced Norvell's comments to his Colorado players, stating that it was going to be a competitive game, but Norvell's remarks made it "personal." Coach Prime implied that his players would use Norvell's comments as motivation to secure the win.

To prepare for the faceoff between Colorado and Colorado State, Coach Prime gave his team Blenders sunglasses after Norvell swiped Sanders for wearing hats and sunglasses during media interviews.

Colorado State done f*cked around & made it Personal with coach prime & the buffs 😭😭😭😭



🎥: @WellOffForever , @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/oOACVK3tj2 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 14, 2023

Coach Prime gave everyone on the team a pair of shades 😂



(Via: @DeionSanders | IG) pic.twitter.com/5z2SubAud2 — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) September 15, 2023

Conference spotlight: Pac-12 Week 3 schedule: How to watch Coach Prime's Colorado, and must-see Washington

Best moments of the Coach Prime era

This was just the latest prime example of a budding and beloved culture in Boulder. Here are Coach Prime's best moments of the season as he focuses on his team's continued success.

Story continues

Shedeur does the Deion Sanders dance

In Week 2, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders performed Deion Sanders' signature dance after scoring a touchdown in a 36-14 win over Nebraska.

Prime Effect resulted in a significant home opener profit

In a video, Sanders reported that Coach Prime's first game as Colorado's head coach brought in a whopping $18 million for the city of Boulder.

The game, which saw Colorado beat Nebraska 36-14, drew a crowd of 53,241 fans to Folsom Field. The average ticket price for the game was $400.

Deion Sanders says Colorado’s first home football game made the city of Boulder $18 million 👀pic.twitter.com/ZtKqPU1AWd — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 14, 2023

Colorado Football Week 2: Shedeur Sanders drops Deion Sanders dance in blowout win over Nebraska

Coach Prime’s special moment with Horn Jr.’s dad

During his weekly Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean show, Deion Sanders shared that one of his highlights from Saturday's Week 1 win against TCU was speaking with Jimmy Horn Jr.'s father on the phone, who expressed gratitude towards Sanders for taking care of his son.

Horn Jr. mentioned that Coach Prime fulfills his promises and takes care of him both on and off the field, reminding him of his father.

“Sanders is taking care of me, making sure I’m good mentally, physically, and emotionally,” Horn Jr. said

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. runs the ball against TCU

The relationships @DeionSanders has with his players goes so far beyond the field. This story of what happened after the TCU game between Coach, @Tooswiftj5 and Jimmy’s father will give you chills. This is what it’s all about: pic.twitter.com/eo1nMj1cnV — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 7, 2023

Coach Sanders' maestro of the pregame speech

It's hard to pick just one example of Sanders' pregame flow. By now you can set your watch to a weekly moment that will inspire and motivate, regardless as to whether you are suiting up for Colorado.

CHILLS DOWN YOUR BODY 😳



— Deion Sanders Pre Game Speech to his Colorado Players is from another planet!



— Hearing this will have you run through a wall! 🔥



— His success as a College Football Head Coach is not by accident!



— A must Listen ⬇️



pic.twitter.com/3Bix8LaZpq — BallTalkSource (@BallTalkSource) September 11, 2023

Deion Sanders, Colorado start season strong

Colorado caused a major upset in Week 1 by defeating TCU 45-42, making Sanders' much-anticipated debut as Buffaloes head coach a success. Sanders left Jackson State as Head coach for Colorado with one goal: to rebuild the Colorado Football program that came off a 1-11 season in 2022 and so far he is succeed with the mission.

The final from Fort Worth 😁 pic.twitter.com/RuobfG6Euj — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) September 2, 2023

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Speeches and Sunglasses: Coach Prime's best moments of the 2023 season