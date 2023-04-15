Colorado's 1921 record for most snow in 24 hours in the U.S. still holds strong

This Day In Weather History is a daily podcast by Chris Mei from The Weather Network, featuring stories about people, communities and events and how weather impacted them.

--

Between Thursday, April 14, and Friday, April 15, 1921, 192 cm of snow fell in Silver Lake, Colo. Silver Lake holds the record for the most snow ever measured in 24 hours within the United States.

The snow didn't stop after the 24-hour record was set. The snowfall total grew to 221 cm in 27.5 hours and 241 cm in 32.5 hours.

Story continues

The snow in Silver Lake eventually stopped, leaving the record for most snow in two days up for grabs. From Dec. 29-30, 1955, Thompson Pass, Alaska, nabbed that record with just over 10 feet of snow.

Click here to subscribe to This Day in Weather History

In 1997, Montague, N.Y., reported 195 cm of snow, trying to beat the Silver Lake record. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reviewed the submission and determined that proper guidelines weren't followed to measure the snow in Montague and, therefore, the 1921 snowfall record persists.

Snow records work both ways. Florida and Hawaii are the only two states that haven't exceeded a foot of snow within 24 hours. The most snow Florida has recorded over 24 hours is 10 cm, which occurred in Milton in early March 1954.

To learn more about the snowiest 24 hours in the U.S., listen to today's episode of "This Day In Weather History."

Subscribe to 'This Day in Weather History': Apple Podcasts | Amazon Alexa | Google Assistant | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio | Overcast'

Thumbnail: Courtesy of Unsplash