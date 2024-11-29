Colorado vs. Oklahoma State: Live updates, how to watch, highlights

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

This is it for Travis Hunter and the Colorado Buffaloes – the regular-season finale at home against Oklahoma State. The Buffs (8-3) still will play in the postseason, possibly in the Alamo Bowl or Holiday Bowl next month − or maybe even the College Football Playoff if enough dominoes fall their way in other games on Saturday.

But today’s game at noon ET on ABC will be the last time Heisman Trophy voters will get to watch Hunter before Heisman ballots are distributed to those electors on Monday.

Hunter, the star cornerback-receiver, is the current favorite to win the award, according to BetMGM. The problem for Hunter is that oddsmakers don’t select the Heisman winner. Fickle sports journalists do, along with former Heisman winners.

In a bit of a shocker, Hunter was not even named one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top defensive back.

The lesson learned from that might be to not take anything for granted, especially today against the Cowboys (3-8), who have lost eight straight games and rank 133rd out of 134 major college teams in total defense with 503.3 yards allowed per game. Hunter could use another big performance in the national spotlight to boost his Heisman candidacy. Colorado coach Deion Sanders also needs to win this game to boost his team's standing for the postseason.

Follow along here for game updates, highlights and news.

When is the Oklahoma State-Colorado game?

Kickoff is at noon ET Friday from Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

How to watch the Oklahoma State-Colorado game

The game will be broadcast on ABC. Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessinich will call the game.

How to stream the Oklahoma State-Colorado game

The Cowboys-Buffaloes game can be streamed on Fubo.

