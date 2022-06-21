Colorado visits Tampa Bay with 2-1 series lead

Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -112, Lightning -108; over/under is 6

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Avalanche lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won 6-2 in the previous meeting.

Tampa Bay is 34-9-6 at home and 51-23-8 overall. The Lightning rank second in the league with 358 total penalties (averaging 4.4 per game).

Colorado has a 56-19-7 record overall and a 31-14-3 record on the road. The Avalanche have a +76 scoring differential, with 308 total goals scored and 232 allowed.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 42 goals and 64 assists for the Lightning. Ondrej Palat has scored seven goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

Gabriel Landeskog has scored 30 goals with 29 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.5 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 7.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Brayden Point: day to day (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Andre Burakovsky: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist), Nazem Kadri: out (undisclosed), Samuel Girard: out for season (sternum).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press