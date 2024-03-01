Colorado visits Nashville after Parise's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (37-19-5, third in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (34-25-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators after Zach Parise's two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Avalanche's 5-0 win.

Nashville has gone 34-25-2 overall with a 12-6-0 record against the Central Division. The Predators have an 18-9-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Colorado is 37-19-5 overall and 10-5-2 against the Central Division. The Avalanche have given up 188 goals while scoring 224 for a +36 scoring differential.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Predators won the last matchup 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has scored 29 goals with 32 assists for the Predators. Roman Josi has five goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has scored 36 goals with 64 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press