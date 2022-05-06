Colorado visits Nashville with 1-0 series lead

Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (45-30-7, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -230, Predators +187; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won 7-2 in the last matchup. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.

Nashville is 45-30-7 overall and 15-7-1 against the Central Division. The Predators rank first in the league serving 12.6 penalty minutes per game.

Colorado is 56-19-7 overall with a 14-5-3 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have a 29-8-1 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Johansen has scored 26 goals with 36 assists for the Predators. Matt Duchene has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 36 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 3-4-3, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Juuse Saros: out (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon: out (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press