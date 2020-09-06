Colorado visits Los Angeles, aims to build on Marquez's solid showing

Colorado Rockies (19-20, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (30-11, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Colorado: Ryan Castellani (1-2, 4.81 ERA) Los Angeles: Julio Urias (3-0, 3.27 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers 0; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup after a strong showing by German Marquez. Marquez went seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with five strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Dodgers are 20-9 against NL West teams. Los Angeles has hit an MLB-leading 75 home runs this season, Mookie Betts leads the club with 13 homers.

The Rockies are 12-12 against NL West Division teams. Colorado is slugging .423 as a unit. Trevor Story leads the team with a slugging percentage of .549.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts leads the Dodgers with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .625.

Story leads the Rockies with nine home runs and has 20 RBIs.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Justin Turner: (hamstring).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press