Colorado visits Chicago after MacKinnon's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (19-10-2, first in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (9-20-1, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Nathan MacKinnon's two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Avalanche's 6-2 win.

Chicago is 9-20-1 overall with a 1-6-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have allowed 108 goals while scoring 70 for a -38 scoring differential.

Colorado is 19-10-2 overall and 4-4-1 against the Central Division. The Avalanche are second in the league with 112 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Avalanche won the previous matchup 4-0. MacKinnon scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Bedard has 12 goals and 14 assists for the Blackhawks. Nick Foligno has scored four goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

MacKinnon has scored 14 goals with 33 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-7-1, averaging 1.7 goals, three assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Avalanche: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Seth Jones: day to day (upper body), Colin Blackwell: out (lower body), Luke Philp: out (achilles), Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Samuel Savoie: out (leg), Andreas Athanasiou: out (groin), MacKenzie Entwistle: day to day (illness), Jarred Tinordi: out (concussion).

Avalanche: Chris Wagner: out (achilles), Joel Kiviranta: day to day (illness), Artturi Lehkonen: out (neck), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin), Samuel Girard: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

