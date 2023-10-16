Colorado train derails, spilling mangled train cars and coal across a highway

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A train derailment Sunday spewed coal and mangled train cars across a highway near Pueblo, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Photos and videos posted of the wreckage by state patrol and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office appear to show a partially collapsed bridge that runs over the interstate and a semi-truck caught beneath it. The site is about 114 miles (183 km) south of Denver.

A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson told The Denver Post that first responders were trying to rescue the semi-truck's driver from the cab. Law-enforcement have not offered more details on whether anyone was hurt.

Officials are directing drivers to avoid the area.