In Colorado town, the post office delivers much more than the mail

This mountain outpost, at 10,152 feet the highest city in North America, has ridden many a boom and bust.

By 1880, a silver mining bonanza had turned Leadville into the biggest settlement between St. Louis and San Francisco.

A century later, it went belly-up when collapsing prices for the metal molybdenum claimed thousands of mining jobs.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, the town of 2,760 was making a comeback as a tourist destination, its refurbished Victorian hotel buildings, the Silver Dollar Saloon and an elaborate mining museum framed by snowcapped peaks.

The one constant over the years — not counting the bitter winters and the altitude that leaves visitors gasping — has been the United States Postal Service.

Leadville has no car dealership, no Walmart, no department store and no dependable internet service.

The post office fills important gaps.

“We’re a small, rural mountain town, so the post office, as you can imagine, is our lifeline,” said Leadville Mayor Greg Labbe.

For decades before it was City Hall, the stately brick building where Labbe works was the post office, with a small attic window where, according to tour guides, the postmaster spied on mail carriers making their rounds.

"It's a magnificent building, they spared no expense because the Postal Service considered us a first-class city, which they still do," he said. "That means we continue to get household delivery, and a lot of cities this small don't."

Today, the post office is a one-story brick structure built in 1966, with then-President Johnson's name on a plaque out front.

Kat Peterson arrived the other day to check her post office box. On disability in her 50s, she lives in low-income housing and has no car. Since Shopko, a general retailer, closed two years ago, she has mail-ordered practically all of her purchases.

"We're very mail dependent, all the way up here," she said. "Even my dog counts on the U.S. mail."

For Katie Duggin, who works nearby as a probation officer, post office business was beside the point. It was her lunch hour, and the front walk was a fine place to catch up with friends.

"If we didn't have a post office here, we'd be driving over passes all the time," she said. "Sometimes that's impossible, because they close the roads when there's too much snow."

Patrons appreciate the country post office for its personal service, and the lengths that its 14 staff and contractors are willing to go.

As Peterson departed, pizza parlor owner Tim Koch hurried to the counter, having realized that he'd mailed eight envelopes without postage. A clerk dug through bulging mail bags and found them.

One topic hardly mentioned at the post office was politics, even though the Postal Service has become the center of partisan controversy in the run-up to the November presidential election.

With record numbers of people expected to vote by mail because of the pandemic, President Trump has claimed — without evidence — that Democrats will send in loads of fake ballots.

