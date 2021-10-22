Colorado takes on Tampa Bay on 3-game slide

Colorado Avalanche (1-3-0, eighth in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (2-2-0, fourth in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -117, Avalanche -103; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado is looking to break its three-game skid with a victory against Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay went 36-17-3 overall with a 21-7-0 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Lightning scored 40 power play goals on 180 power play opportunities last season.

Colorado went 39-13-4 overall and 17-9-2 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Avalanche averaged 3.8 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower-body).

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press