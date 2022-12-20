Colorado takes on Montreal following shootout victory

Montreal Canadiens (14-15-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (16-11-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Colorado Avalanche after the Avalanche took down the New York Islanders 1-0 in a shootout.

Colorado has a 16-11-2 record overall and an 8-5-2 record in home games. The Avalanche have a 14-4-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

Montreal is 14-15-2 overall and 8-6-2 on the road. The Canadiens have conceded 110 goals while scoring 85 for a -25 scoring differential.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season. The Avalanche won the last matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 21 goals and 17 assists for the Avalanche. Alexander Newhook has scored three goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

Josh Anderson has scored eight goals with two assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has seven goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Kurtis MacDermid: out (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Nathan MacKinnon: out (upper-body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed).

Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), David Savard: out (upper-body), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Michael Matheson: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press