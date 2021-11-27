Colorado takes home win streak into matchup with Nashville

In this article:

Nashville Predators (11-8-1, second in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (10-6-1, fifth in the Central)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -213, Predators +175; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Nashville trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Avalanche have gone 3-2-0 against division opponents. Colorado leads the league shooting 11.8% and averaging 3.9 goals on 32.9 shots per game.

The Predators are 4-1-1 against Central opponents. Nashville averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has 25 total points for the Avalanche, seven goals and 18 assists. Cale Makar has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Mikael Granlund leads the Predators with 15 total assists and has 20 points. Matt Duchene has 12 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Martin Kaut: out (upper body), J.T. Compher: out (upper-body), Nathan MacKinnon: out (lower-body).

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press