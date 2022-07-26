Colorado State University Global Names Jim Smith Vice President of Strategy

In his role, Smith will lead the University’s strategic planning while overseeing budget and revenue, institutional research, and compliance.

Aurora, Colo., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) President Pamela Toney has named Jim Smith as Vice President of Strategy. His appointment was effective as of July 1. In his role, Smith is charged with leading CSU Global’s strategic efforts to help increase the university’s institutional reach and drive financial growth. He will oversee institutional effectiveness, budget and revenue strategy, and compliance.

Smith’s appointment to VP of Strategy signals CSU Global’s commitment to continually evaluating and measuring its effectiveness in order to drive the best possible outcomes for its students, staff, and faculty.

“In searching to fill this position, we understood we needed a leader with not only keen financial expertise, but also an understanding of the higher education space and the type of strategic thinking that will drive best-in-class performance for our students,” said President Toney. “Jim brings a wealth of knowledge in guiding investment opportunities and achieving financial growth at online learning institutions, and he embodies our university’s entrepreneurial culture. We are honored to have him join our executive team.”

Smith comes to CSU Global with over 20 years of experience supporting and leading finance and accounting across a diverse set of businesses and industries. Prior to joining CSU Global, he served as the Chief Financial Officer at the University of Arizona Global Campus, where he was responsible for the financial and accounting activities of the institution. Previously, he served as the Senior Vice President of Finance for Ashford University, prior to the institution’s sale to the University of Arizona Foundation. He was also the Vice President of Finance for Bridgepoint Education, supporting the financial needs of its two post-secondary education institutions. Prior to his work in higher education, Smith worked in the finance and accounting departments at GE Energy, Dresser Wayne, Dell, and Qualcomm.

“I am eager to help drive CSU Global’s strategic initiatives in support of its mission to develop professionals for the workforce of the future,” said Smith. “I am honored to join a community of educators who are dedicated to providing a quality online education to those who may not have been able to earn their degree in a traditional setting. I would like to thank President Toney and the entire CSU Global community for bringing me on board.”

Smith earned his B.S. in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from San Diego State University. Dedicated to supporting his community, he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego as chair of the Finance Committee.

Smith’s appointment follows the addition of Dr. Sandy Jones, VP of Strategic Engagement, and Dr. Angela Hernquist, VP of Student and Faculty Operations, to the Executive Leadership Team earlier this year. President Toney has secured these three new Vice Presidents to further CSU Global’s mission of advancing student academic and professional success.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

