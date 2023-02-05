Colorado State apologizes for 'Russia' chant directed at Utah State basketball player from Ukraine

Colorado State University issued an apology for a small group of people who chanted "Russia" at Max Shulga, a Utah State basketball player from Ukraine.

Shulga, native of Kyiv, Ukraine, was attempting free throws near the end of Utah State's 88-79 win over the Rams at Moby Arena when a handful of fans chanted at him.

While the chant wasn't audible throughout the whole arena, it appeared to be picked up by microphones on the CBS Sports Network broadcast. Utah State reported the incident to the Mountain West, according to KSL.com in Utah. Attendance was announced at 6,018.

Colorado State released the following statement Saturday night:

"Following tonight’s game, we became aware that a small group of individuals in our student section chanted 'Russia' at a student-athlete from Utah State, who is from the Ukraine. Ukraine is in an ongoing war with Russia.

"On behalf of Colorado State, we apologize to the student-athlete and Utah State. This is a violation of our steadfast belief in the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy and University Principles of Community. Every participant, student, and fan should be welcome in our venues, and for something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State."

Utah State guard Max Shulga (11) reacts with forward Dan Akin (30) after a play against the Colorado State at Moby Arena. (Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports)

CSU coach Niko Medved wrote on Twitter, "I have so much respect for @USUBasketball and Max Shulga. We have amazing fans and students but this is not acceptable! My sincere apologies."

