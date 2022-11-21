Colorado Springs massacre joins growing list of LGBTQ hate crimes in America

Anna Kaufman, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Shortly after midnight Saturday, a gunman entered Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and opened fire, shooting 22 people and leaving at least five dead. The shooter has been identified by police as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, who was arrested shortly after they arrived.

Though a motive has not been officially declared by authorities, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told NBC's TODAY that, "it has all the trappings of a hate crime." The attack coincided with "Trans Day of Remembrance", an annual day for remembering lives lost to anti-trans violence. Two of the five victims killed at Club Q were trans.

As the community turns to mourning and stories emerge of the club patrons who charged the gunman in hopes of stopping further bloodshed, the event evokes countless past targeted attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.

The Human Rights Campaign, the country's largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization reports that nearly 1 out of every 5 hate crimes is now motivated by an anti-LGBTQ+ bias. Here is a brief look at the history of violence against folks in the community over the years.

Colorado Springs shooting live updates: Suspect faces 5 counts of murder, hate crimes

'We all feel shock and grief': Colorado Springs community mourns Club Q shooting victims

Pulse nightclub shooting

In June 2016, a gunman entered Pulse nightclub in Orlando – a venue known to serve the LGBTQ+ community – and unleashed an attack that killed 49 people, making it the second-most deadly mass shooting in American history.

The shooting, which took place during Pride Month, remains a potent symbol of the threat to life faced by many members of the LGBTQ+ community as the fight for acceptance and equality continues.

See portraits of the survivors and first responders who were there that day, and read stories of the loved ones who continue to mourn their family members and partners who didn't make it out.

UpStairs Lounge fire

In June 1973 an arsonist attacked the UpStairs Lounge, a popular LGBTQ establishment in the French Quarter of New Orleans. A total of 32 people were killed, and at least 15 were injured.

Though no arrest was every made in the incident and no official motive determined, it was assumed by many to be a targeted attack, and as much of LGBTQ+ nightlife was underground at that time, it also prompted a crackdown on nearby bars.

Harvey Milk assassination

Harvey Milk in San Francisco on Nov. 9, 1977.
Harvey Milk in San Francisco on Nov. 9, 1977.

On Nov. 27, 1978, Harvey Milk, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and a prominent gay figure at the time, was assassinated by political opponent Dan White. White also shot and killed San Francisco Mayor George Moscone.

Milk was one of the first openly gay elected officials in the United States and became an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ liberation. His killing and the subsequent sentencing of seven years, eight months, doled out to White perpetuated the hate and prejudice against the community.

'West Street Massacre'

That was The New York City News headline in late November 1980 announcing an attack in Greenwich Village less than 10 days prior.

Just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 19, 1980, Ronald K. Crumpley, a former transit police officer, began an armed rampage in the New York City neighborhood, gunning down two outside a deli before opening fire on a crowd gathered in front of Sneakers, a gay bar.

The attack, which Crumpley admitted was a targeted assault on the gay community, ultimately left two dead and injured six more. 

Otherside Lounge bombing

In February 1997, the Otherside Lounge, an LGBTQ+ bar in Atlanta, was bombed in a terrorist attacked that injured patrons and eventually put the venue out of business.

The bombing was later attributed to Eric Robert Rudolph, who carried out two other attacks that year and in 2005 was sentenced to life in prison.

Mathew Shepard murder

In early October 1998, Mathew Shepard, a gay teen in Laramie, Wyoming, was brutally attacked and tied to a fence. Found hours after the attack, Shepard died just day later from injuries he had sustained.

Shepard was a student at the University of Wyoming. He met attackers Russell Henderson and Aaron McKinney at a gay bar. They later drew him to a nearby parking lot where they robbed and beat him before bringing him to a remote location, inflicting further injuries and leaving him to weather freezing temperatures.

The story gained national attention, sparking outrage and eventually leading to the passage of the Mathew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act more than 10 years later.

Shepard's attackers were ultimately spared the death penalty in part due to testimony from his parents. “I would like nothing better than to see you die, Mr. McKinney," Shepard's father said. However, this is the time to begin the healing process. To show mercy to someone who refused to show any mercy.”

Backstreet Cafe shooting

In September 2000, a man opened fire at the Backstreet Cafe, a gay bar in Roanoke, Virginia. The attack killed one and injured six others.

Assailant Ronald Gay had gone to another bar and asked where the nearest gay bar was, police later said. Witnesses reported he made clear he wanted to attack the bar on the basis of its patrons' sexuality.

Attack on Cece McDonald

In June 2011, Cece Mcdonald, a young Black trans woman, was violently attacked by a group of white people in Minneapolis who shouted racist and transphobic slurs at her. In response, McDonald used a pair of scissors she had with her to stab and kill one of the men in the group.

She later pleaded self-defense but was sentenced to over three years in prison for second-degree manslaughter, to be served in a men's prison. Since her release, McDonald has become an activist focused on LGBTQ+ liberation and the dismantling of the so-called prison industrial complex.

Violence against trans & gender non-conforming community continues

The Human Rights Campaign reports they have officially recorded at least 300 violent deaths of transgender and gender non-conforming people since they began tracking numbers in 2013– 32 of which occurred in 2022 alone.

The victims of this violence, HRC reports, are overwhelmingly Black, under the age of 35 and killed by a firearm. In 2021, 57 trans and gender non-conforming people were violently killed, making it the deadliest year on record.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LGBTQ violence has plagued America for decades. A brief history.

Latest Stories

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Gymnastics group calls for national judicial inquiry into sexual and physical abuse in the sport

    A group representing hundreds of gymnasts who have survived abuse at the hands of coaches and sports organizations is asking the federal government to launch a national judicial inquiry to uncover past mistreatment. In an appearance before the House of Commons Status of Women committee, Kim Shore — co-founder of Gymnasts for Change Canada, a group dedicated to eliminating abuse in gymnastics — asked for a judicial inquiry into human rights violations against athletes of all ages. "Gymnastics is

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes

    DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues in all phases of the game. There were dropped touchdown passes by Pharaoh Brown and Harrison Bryant on back-to-back plays from the Buffalo 14. Brissett fum

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel