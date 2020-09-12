Colorado seeks to block USPS voting mailer it says is misleading

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Postal Service (USPS) workers rally to end mail delays and for the firing of U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in New York

By James Oliphant

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Colorado on Saturday sued the U.S. Postal Service and its postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, seeking to prevent the mailing of official notices to all Colorado residents that the state says contain false and misleading statements about voting in the November election.

The USPS notices, which encourage residents who plan to vote by mail to request ballots early and send them in advance of the Nov. 3 election, runs counter to how mail-in voting is conducted in Colorado and could confuse and disenfranchise voters, the state argues in a lawsuit filed in federal court.

The state is asking the court to issue an order to block the mailers. Colorado is already part of a multi-state federal lawsuit filed last month that challenges organizational changes made by DeJoy and the Postal Service that the states say may hamper mail-in voting.

USPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new Colorado lawsuit.

DeJoy, a supporter of President Donald Trump and a former Republican Party fundraiser, has come under fire from Democrats for instituting cost-cutting reforms at the post office that have slowed the processing of mail.





