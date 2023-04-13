Colorado Rockies Mascot Attacked While Dancing On Dugout

Dinger, the mascot for the Colorado Rockies baseball team, appears to have gotten a little dinged up from a fan encounter at Coors Field Monday night.

The cheeky purple triceratops was dancing on top of a dugout during a game with the St. Louis Cardinals when an unidentified man decided to tackle the creature for no particular reason.

Luckily, the triceratops was a trooper and quickly popped up to show that things were OK.

However, the Denver Police Department is still looking into the incident as an assault and working with the Rockies to identify the alleged attacker, according to NBC Denver affiliate KUSA TV.

Dinger felt obliged to address the incident on Twitter.

“For those of you wondering, I am okay,” Dinger’s post read. ”Let’s just not beat up the purple dinosaur, please!”

For those of you wondering, I am okay.



Let’s just not beat up the purple dinosaur, please! https://t.co/MCJPcdVbqf — Dinger (@RockiesDinger00) April 12, 2023

Others chimed in with praise for the mascot.

Dinger almost broke the tackle and then popped right back up. Respect. https://t.co/RzJoes5ljL — Nate Kreckman (@NateKreckman) April 12, 2023

Who goes to a Rockies game and thinks to themselves “ I should go tackle Dinger “ ?? https://t.co/tZ3HDlgM28 — aj (@aj_wtp) April 12, 2023

*to the tune of “I Shot the Sheriff”*



🎶I tackled Dinger🎶 — mile high tragic (@hurryhurryomaha) April 13, 2023

I’m kinda indifferent on Dinger, but what did Dinger ever do to get tackled randomly while just trying to entertain people? lol smh — Sackor (@StrongBad328) April 13, 2023

Dinger has been the official mascot of the Rockies since April 1994.

The team chose a dinosaur as its mascot since fossil fragments were found in the area when Coors Field was being constructed.

