Colorado River crisis so bad lakes Mead and Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes

Rong-Gong Lin II, Ian James
·8 min read
LAS VEGAS, NV -JULY 12, 2022: Chad Taylor, 44, cools off at a remote beach near the middle of the drought stricken Lake Mead on July 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The water levels at Lake Mead are at historic lows forcing the closures of all but one marina at the lake.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Chad Taylor, 44, cools off at a remote beach near the middle of the drought-stricken Lake Mead on July 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. The water levels at Lake Mead are at historic lows. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is the deepest it's been in decades, but those storms that were a boon for Northern California won't make much of a dent in the long-term water shortage for the Colorado River Basin — an essential source of supplies for Southern California.

In fact, the recent storms haven't changed a view shared by many Southern California water managers: Don't expect lakes Mead and Powell, the nation's largest reservoirs, to fill up again anytime soon.

“To think that these things would ever refill requires some kind of leap of faith that I, for one, don't have,” said Brad Udall, a water and climate scientist at Colorado State University.

Lake Mead, located on the Arizona-Nevada border and held back by Hoover Dam, filled in the 1980s and 1990s. In 2000, it was nearly full and lapping at the spillway gates. But the megadrought over the last 23 years — the most severe in centuries — has worsened the water deficit and left Lake Mead about 70% empty.

Upstream, Lake Powell has declined to just 23% of full capacity and is approaching a point where Glen Canyon Dam would no longer generate power.

Even with this winter's above-average snowpack in the Rocky Mountains, water officials and scientists say everyone in the Colorado River Basin will need to plan for low reservoir levels for years to come. And some say they think the river's major reservoirs probably won't refill in our lifetimes.

"They're not going to refill. The only reason they filled the first time is because there wasn't demand for the water. In the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, there was no Central Arizona Project, there was no Southern Nevada Water Authority, there was not nearly as much use in the Upper [Colorado River] Basin," said Bill Hasencamp, manager of Colorado River resources for the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. "So the water use was low. So that filled up storage."

Demand for Colorado River water picked up in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Central Arizona Project, a 336-mile-long water delivery system, brings water from the Colorado River to Arizona's most populous counties and wasn't completed until the 1990s. The Southern Nevada Water Authority was created in 1991.

Arizona began starting to take its full apportionment of river water in the late 1990s, and Nevada in the early 2000s. California continues using the single largest share of the river.

"Now the water use is maxed out. Every state is taking too much, and we have to cut back. And so there's just not enough. You would need wet year after wet year, after wet year after wet year, after wet year. Even then, because the demand is so high, it still wouldn't fill," Hasencamp said in an interview.

Climate change has dramatically altered the river. In the last 23 years, as rising temperatures have intensified the drought, the river's flow has declined about 20%.

Scientists have found that roughly half the decline in the river’s flow has been caused by higher temperatures, and that climate change is driving the aridification of the Southwest. With global warming, average temperatures across the upper watershed — where most of the river’s flow originates — have risen about 3 degrees since 1970.

Research has shown that for each additional 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit), the river’s average flow is likely to decrease about 9%.

In multiple studies, scientists have estimated that by the middle of this century, the average flow of the river could decline by 30% or 40% below the average during the past century.

“The last 23 years are the best lessons we have right now, and they should scare the pants off of people,” said Udall, who has been a co-author of research showing how warming is sapping the river's flows.

Based on the low levels of Lake Mead and Lake Powell, Udall said, he would estimate that refilling the reservoirs would take roughly six consecutive extremely wet years, with water flows similar to those in 2011.

“We'd need six years like that to refill this system, in a row, based on current operating rules,” Udall said. “And I just don't see that even being remotely possible.”

The Colorado River Basin very well could get a few wet years, he said.

“We might even get a wet decade. But, boy, the long-term warming and drying trend seems super clear to me,” Udall said. “And a bet on anything other than that seems like water management malpractice, that we have got to plan for something that looks like a worst-case future.”

The Colorado River supplies water to seven states, tribal nations and Mexico. The states are under pressure from the federal government to agree on cuts to prevent reservoirs from dropping to dangerously low levels.

California and the six other states are at odds over how to make the cuts, and have submitted separate proposals to the federal government, with some disagreements centering on the legal system that governs how the river is managed.

Scientists have warned of a coming crisis for many years.

In a 2008 study, scientists Tim Barnett and David Pierce examined the likely flow declines with climate change and estimated there was a 50% chance the usable water supply in Lake Mead and Lake Powell would be gone by 2021. They titled their study “When Will Lake Mead Go Dry?” In research published in 2009, they wrote that based on projections with climate change or even the long-term average flows, “currently scheduled future water deliveries from the Colorado River are not sustainable.”

“Climate change is reducing the flow into the Colorado River system, so the agreements are divvying up more water than exists,” said Pierce, a climate scientist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. “This drop in reservoir levels is happening because we are abiding by agreements that do not account for changes in water inflow into the system due to climate change.”

There is always the chance of a few extremely wet years with the potential to refill reservoirs, Pierce said.

“It's just that in the coming decades that likelihood decreases. Our work has estimated that the chance of the reservoirs refilling decreases from about 75% today to about 10% by 2060 if no changes in [water] delivery schedules are made,” Pierce said. “We should be planning for the situation where the hotter temperatures decrease the river flow in the future.”

The capacity of lakes Mead and Powell is gargantuan compared with the capacity of California's two largest reservoirs, Shasta Lake and Lake Oroville. Lake Mead can store more than 27 million acre-feet of water, and Lake Powell 25 million acre-feet. By contrast, Shasta Lake can hold about 4.6 million acre-feet, and Lake Oroville 3.5 million acre-feet.

The Colorado River supplies, on average, about 25% of the water supplies in coastal Southern California, while the region also gets water from Northern California through the State Water Project, and other sources.

California's Sierra Nevada snowpack is now about 200% of average at this point in the season, while the snowpack in the Upper Colorado River Basin so far stands at about 140% of the median over the last 30 years.

The bigger snowpack could help the Colorado's reservoir levels this year somewhat. How much won't be clear for a few months.

"Absolutely this snow is welcomed. The cold weather is welcome. The real question will be in the spring," Hasencamp said.

In recent years, hot, dry conditions have led to reduced flows in the river. "That's what's been the killer the last few years, is a hot dry spring has taken the snow that's been there, and it doesn't make it to the reservoirs," Hasencamp said.

Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, said an exceptionally wet decade might someday change things.

"But the problem is, it doesn't just have to be wetter than average, it would have to be dramatically wetter than the long-term average," Swain said. And for many years.

Scientists say higher temperatures effectively make the atmosphere "thirstier," causing more moisture to evaporate off the landscape. Vegetation also takes up more water as temperatures rise, leaving less runoff flowing in streams.

“There is no question that there will be an ongoing downward trend in inflows, but extreme high events are also more likely to occur in the context of climate change, according to the U.S. National Climate Assessment,” said Kathy Jacobs, director of the University of Arizona’s Center for Climate Adaptation Science and Solutions.

Jacobs noted that researchers project atmospheric rivers will become more intense with rising temperatures, and scientists expect more intense extreme storms and periodic flooding.

“I strongly suspect that the dams on the Colorado will be needed for flood control in the future as well as for water supply,” Jacobs said.

As for the future, Jacobs said a great deal depends on whether greenhouse gas emissions are reduced “to net zero in the near term.”

There are workable ways of managing reduced water supplies from the river, she said. "The longer we wait to build more flexible future management schemes, the harder it will be."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Huge temperature rebound coming for Eastern Canada, but there’s a catch

    A 30-degree temperature rebound is on the way for much of Eastern Canada in the coming days, but it comes at a catch.

  • Brazil sinks rusting old aircraft carrier in the Atlantic

    Brazil sank a decommissioned aircraft carrier in the Atlantic Ocean off its northeast coast, the Brazilian Navy said, despite warnings from environmentalists that the rusting 1960s French-built ship would pollute the sea and the marine food chain. The 32,000-tonne carrier had been floating offshore for three months since Turkey refused it entry to be scrapped there because it was an environmental hazard and the ship was towed back to Brazil. The carrier was scuttled in a "planned and controlled sinking" late on Friday, the Navy said in a statement, that would "avoid logistical, operational, environmental and economic losses to the Brazilian state," it said.

  • Hurricane-force winds atop Mount Washington as wind chills dip below -100

    Yikes! The home of the world's worst weather lived up to its nickname on Friday.

  • Hunt ends for mountain lion that attacked California boy

    California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy who was on a hiking trail in rural Northern California, saying there was little chance of capturing the animal. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday that DNA testing confirmed that a mountain lion was responsible for the attack last Tuesday in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco. “This lack of access, combined with worsening weather and the nomadic nature of mountain lions has diminished the chances for a successful capture," said Capt. Patrick Foy, a department spokesman.

  • RCMP investigating damaged equipment at wind power project job site

    The RCMP says it's investigating reports of damaged equipment at one of the job sites of a wind turbine project on the Port au Port Peninsula. In a press release, the RCMP said it's investigating damages to three pieces of heavy equipment at a World Energy GH2 job site in Mainland, on Newfoundland's west coast. For about 2½ weeks, a group of protesters has blocked an access road to the wind power site in Mainland, saying they're concerned about the community's water supply. The RCMP says the dam

  • Photos of wildlife duo seem like unlikely pair — but experts say they ‘belong together’

    “Cue Mariah Carey ‘Cause we belong together.,’” Colorado officials said.

  • Thousands in N.B. remain without power as weather warnings lifted

    Extreme weather warnings were lifted across New Brunswick Saturday evening, but more than 12,000 N.B. Power customers remained without electricity. Friday night and into Saturday morning, temperatures dropped with some areas of the province recording wind chills ranging from -33 to -45, prompting Environment Canada warnings across the entire province. Strong winds continued throughout the day alongside some flurries, creating some whiteout conditions across the Northumberland Shore. An all-time

  • Almost 9,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without power in wake of extreme cold

    As Nova Scotians deal with a blast of frigid weather, some are also dealing with power outages. As of 3:11 p.m. AT Saturday, around 9,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity. The primary reason behind the outages is strong winds, which are causing trees to fall on lines, said Nova Scotia Power's senior director of transmission and distribution operations, Matt Drover. Extreme cold warnings were in place for Nova Scotia Saturday, but were lifted by mid-afternoon. Environment Cana

  • Electric shock: A new study found that EVs were more expensive to fuel than gas-powered cars at the end of 2022 — here are 3 easy ways to save cash no matter what you drive

    Is it time to pull the plug?

  • Power bill hike another tough blow for Nova Scotians on fixed incomes

    As if times weren't tough enough on the pocketbook for Nova Scotians, along comes another blow. Nova Scotia Power customers learned on Thursday their power bills will be rising significantly by the end of 2024. The numbers are seven per cent this year and another seven per cent in 2024. "This increase is appalling," said Denise Daley, the executive director of the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank in Halifax. "We know people in HRM are already feeling the effects of inflation and that's why

  • Threat for -50 wind chills across Quebec into Saturday, ski resorts close

    Coldest temperatures in nearly 20 years hit Quebec to start this weekend

  • Experts Fear Bird Flu Outbreak Could Turn Into New Pandemic

    The spread of the avian influenza virus on a mink farm in Spain has some scientists on edge.

  • Footage shows the moment Greenpeace activists scaled a Shell oil platform that was being transported in 'rough conditions' in the Atlantic

    Greenpeace climate activists, protesting against Shell and the fossil fuel industry, boarded an oil platform being transported to the North Sea.

  • Advocates say Toronto warming centres at capacity as extreme cold grips the province

    TORONTO — Extreme cold gripped much of Ontario on Friday, prompting warnings from Environment Canada, while homeless advocates said warming centres in Toronto were at capacity during the frigid conditions. Environment Canada warned of wind chill values between -30 C and -40 C across much of southern and eastern Ontario, and up to -50 C in parts of northern Ontario. The federal weather agency said the cold could cause frostbite to develop on exposed skin within minutes. Rafi Aaron, a Toronto-base

  • Extremely cold morning ahead for Ontario before warmup arrives

    Widespread extreme cold warnings cover much of Ontario as a blast of frigid Arctic air reaches the province to start the weekend.

  • NYC Natural Gas Soars to Highest Since 2003 Amid Bitter Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices skyrocketed in New York and Boston as bitter cold descends, boosting demand for the furnace fuel.Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved the White HouseThousands Mistake US Research Balloon for Chinese Spy CraftWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USNext-day gas deliverie

  • Tribes, researchers debate final fate of P-22, famed LA puma

    The life of Los Angeles’ most famous mountain lion followed a path known only to the biggest of Hollywood stars: Discovered on-camera in 2012, the cougar adopted a stage name and enjoyed a decade of celebrity status before his tragic death late last year. The popular puma gained fame as P-22 and cast a spotlight on the troubled population of California’s endangered mountain lions and their decreasing genetic diversity. Now, with his remains stored in a freezer at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, wildlife officials and representatives from the region’s tribal communities are debating his next act.

  • Nissan plans to launch its first EV with a solid-state battery in 2028

    Nissan expects the solid-state battery it wants to launch in 2028 will be cheaper and enable faster-charging than a lithium-ion battery.

  • Electric semi-trucks are ready to be deployed, but there aren't near enough plugs to charge them

    Truck manufacturer Daimler is ready to deploy 2,000 electric semi-trucks per year on US streets, but it wouldn't know where to charge them.

  • Streets in New Brunswick Piled High With Snow as 'Bitterly Cold Conditions' Forecasted

    Authorities said an arctic airmass combined with strong northwest winds would impact New Brunswick, Canada, on Friday, February 3.Environment Canada warned residents of “bitterly cold conditions” and urged them to watch for frostbite and symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, and numbness and color change in fingers and toes.Footage captured by MyNewBrunswick.ca shows empty streets and mounds of snow in a Fredericton neighborhood on February 3. Credit: MyNewBrunswick.ca via Storyful