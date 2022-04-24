Colorado rides Yarbrough to notch 0-0 draw with Charlotte
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — William Yarbrough made six saves to help the Colorado Rapids earn a 0-0 draw with Charlotte FC in MLS action on Saturday.
Yarbrough denied back-to-back shots by Daniel Rios and Karol Swiderski in the 49th minute for the Rapids (2-3-3). Yarbrough also had a big save in stoppage time, turning away a shot by McKinze Gaines who was through on goal, to preserve the shutout.
Diego Rubio had two shots bounce off the crossbar in the first half for Colorado.
Charlotte (3-5-1) outshot the Rapids 13-9 with a 6-0 advantage in shots on goal.
Gyasi Zardes made his debut for Colorado one day after being acquired from the Columbus Crew, coming off the bench at the one-hour mark.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
The Associated Press