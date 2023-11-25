Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders out for season finale vs. Utah, freshman Ryan Staub starts

SALT LAKE CITY – Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders did not dress for Saturday’s game at Utah and will miss his first start of the season after being knocked out of last week’s game with injuries at Washington State.

Sanders, son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, sustained ankle and arm injuries against the Cougars and was on the field Saturday dressed in a baseball camp, sunglasses and coat. His absence means the Buffaloes (4-7) will finish the regular season without him for the first time and will turn to freshman Ryan Staub, who is set to become the eighth true freshman to start a game in school history.

Shedeur Sanders is helped off the field against Washington State.

Similary, Utah (7-4) is also down to its fight-string quarterback Saturday – walk-on Luke Bottari – after injuries decimated its depth at the position all year.

In Colorado’s case, Shedeur Sanders finally succumbed to the beating he took all year as the nation’s most sacked quarterback (52). He also finished as the Buffs’ all-time leading passer for a single season with 3,230 yards.

