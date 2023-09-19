Should Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders get a new Rolls-Royce? Tom Brady gave him some advice.

Shedeur Sanders is all smiles while being interviewed on ESPN after a thrilling overtime victory against Colorado State.

Tom Brady said Monday he is "so proud" of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and is “always here for him,” including apparently when it comes to advice about which fancy new car to get or not.

Does the 21-year-old Sanders need a new Rolls-Royce?

Sanders’ father and coach at Colorado, Deion Sanders, wanted to know and asked Brady about it Monday on his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM.

“Tom, do you think a college kid needs a Phantom, like a Rolls-Royce?” asked Deion Sanders, Colorado’s head coach.

“No, it’s not a Phantom,” said Shedeur Sanders, who also appeared on the podcast Monday. “It’s a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.”

“I think he needs to get his (butt) in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible,” said Brady, the legendary former NFL quarterback.

“Thank you, Tom,” Deion Sanders said.

“Less time in the car and more time in the film room,” Brady said.

“I seen you had one too, Tom,” Shedeur Sanders said of the car, and indeed Brady has been seen in one.

“That was just a rental,” Brady said. “Hey, I had a few bucks in my pocket at that point.”

Shedeur Sanders does, too, now that college athletes are allowed to earn money off of their names, images and likenesses. He also has been seen driving a Mercedes Maybach. But his recent success and relationship with Brady are why he and his dad appeared on the podcast, where they talked about how Shedeur led Colorado from the brink of defeat Saturday night to beat Colorado State in double overtime, 43-35.

Why Tom Brady is proud of Shedeur Sanders

Colorado was down by 11 points in the fourth quarter, but later tied it after Shedeur Sanders drove his team 98 yards for a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final minute of regulation.

Shedeur referred to this afterward as “Brady mode,” a reference to his mentor’s moxie in crunch time. Brady previously helped train Shedeur and keeps in touch with him with text messages.

“I'm so proud of him, just watching him grow and mature,” Brady said on the show. “We all start at a certain place and he had a lot of high expectations and he's embraced it. I love him, and it just makes me proud to see what he's doing. So I know it's just the beginning for you guys and obviously this season.”

The show is hosted by sportscaster Jim Gray, a Colorado graduate.

“Shedeur, when you get advice from Tom, how's it different than what you might hear from your coach and your father?” Gray asked.

“Hearing it from dad, I always hear it my whole life,” Shedeur Sanders replied. “So it's like I kind of, I kind of understand what he's saying now the majority of the time, I would say. But of course, whenever I talk to Tom, then it's just different. Because he’s actually been back there taking snaps. My dad ain't never been at quarterback.”

“I was there in high school, son,” Deion Sanders said. “Don’t minimize it.”

Colorado next plays Saturday at Oregon in a game televised by ABC. As for “Brady mode,” Brady noted now it’s different these days since retiring.

“Brady Mode to me now is my golf game and slicing 98-yard sand wedges,” Brady said. “Like I said on my (Instagram account), I said I wanna be in ‘Shedeur Mode’ just one time. Because that young man is doing things.”

