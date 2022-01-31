Colorado plays Arizona, aims for 19th straight home win

Arizona Coyotes (10-29-4, eighth in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (32-8-3, first in the Central)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Arizona aiming to continue its 18-game home winning streak.

The Avalanche are 11-3-1 against opponents from the Central. Colorado leads the league with 41 power-play goals, led by Mikko Rantanen with 10.

The Coyotes are 3-10-1 against Central opponents. Arizona averages 12.2 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Liam O'Brien leads the team serving 89 total minutes.

Colorado beat Arizona 5-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 15. Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals for the Avalanche in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Toews leads the Avalanche with a plus-33 in 32 games this season. Rantanen has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

O'Brien leads the Coyotes with a plus-four in 30 games this season. Clayton Keller has four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 10-0-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .947 save percentage.

Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Nathan MacKinnon: out (face/concussion), Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).

Coyotes: Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Dysin Mayo: out (covid-19), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press