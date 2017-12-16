Colorado overcomes Daum, South Dakota State 112-103 in 2OT

Xavier's Kerem Kanter (11) drives against Colorado's Tyler Bey (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- Tyler Bey hit his stride offensively in overtime.

Bey scored eight of his 12 points in the second OT period, including all four of his free throws, and Colorado overcame a 37-point performance by Mike Daum to beat South Dakota State 112-103 on Friday night.

''I was just flowing, going with the flow,'' Bey said. ''I'm more confident going into this season and getting more confident as I keep playing.''

Colorado coach Tad Boyle said Bey's defense on Baum in the late going was just as important as his offensive contribution.

''When (Daum) catches it, you have to be solid and play without fouling,'' Boyle said. ''Make him take tough shots. And he did. He made him take some tough shots in the lane.''

Bey's strong finish was just part of the story. McKinley Wright led Colorado (8-3) with 30 points. He added 11 assists and nine rebounds. George King added 17 points.

''This was obviously a huge win for us. We needed that for our confidence,'' added Boyle, whose young squad was upset Tuesday by San Diego. ''We had some guys really grow up tonight. We overcame some things, even though we were playing at home, and beat a really good team.''

Daum also had 12 rebounds for South Dakota State (9-5). David Jenkins added 31 points for the Jackrabbits.

In the first extra period, South Dakota State took a 94-88 lead on Skyler Flatten's layup. But Wright hit a pair of jumpers around two missed free throws by Daum, pulling the Buffaloes to 94-92 with 51.2 seconds left in overtime.

Deleon Brown's fastbreak layup tied it at 94 with 26 seconds remaining and Jenkins missed a jumper in the final moments, sending the game into the second extra period.

The Jackrabbits tied it 99-all in the second overtime on a 3-pointer by Jenkins but Wright and Bey then hit successive baskets to retake the lead and the Buffaloes made the bulk of their free throws in the final 90 seconds to secure the victory.