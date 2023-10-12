Colorado officer found guilty in Elijah McClain death

Breaking News image

A Colorado officer has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Elijah McClain, who was put in a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative before he died.

A jury unanimously convicted Randy Roedema on Thursday. Another officer, Jason Rosenblatt, was acquitted.

Prosecutors had accused both officers of using excessive force during a stop of the unarmed black man in 2019.

The death of Mr McClain faced renewed scrutiny after George Floyd's murder.

Under Colorado law, Roedema now faces possible prison time and a fine.

He was suspended without pay from the Aurora Police Department, while Mr Rosenblatt was fired in 2020.