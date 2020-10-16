A Colorado man who expressed 'hatred' of Jewish people and planned to blow up a synagogue pleads guilty to federal hate crime

A Colorado man who claimed he was fighting a "racial holy war" pleaded guilty on Thursday to federal hate crime and explosives charges after his plot to blow up a synagogue was thwarted by federal agents.

Richard Holzer, 28, pleaded guilty to "intentionally attempting to obstruct persons in the enjoyment of their free exercise of religious beliefs, through force and the attempted use of explosives and fire," according to federal prosecutors.

Holzer, who "self-identifies as Neo-Nazi and a white supremacist," according to federal authorities, also pleaded guilty to "attempting to maliciously damage and destroy, by means of fire and explosives, a building used in interstate commerce."

Both pleas stem from Holzer's admission that he planned to destroy Temple Emanuel in Pueblo, Colorado, officials said in a statement. He'll be sentenced Jan. 20 and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the hate crime charge. He faces an additional maximum of 20 years for the explosives charge.

Holzer met with undercover FBI agents and "repeatedly expressed his hatred of Jewish people and suggested using explosive devices to destroy" Temple Emanuel, according to the statement.

Those agents gave Holzer "inert" explosive devices. When Holzer accepted the devices, he removed a copy of "Mein Kampf" from his bag and told the agents, "This is a move for our race," according to the department.

The inert explosives included two pipe bombs and 14 sticks of dynamite. In meetings with undercover FBI agents, Holzer said he wanted to "get that place off the map."

Holzer also sent undercover agents pictures of himself holding guns, saying he was "getting ready for RAHOWA," or racial holy war, federal authorities said.

"This is the most important work that we can do — protecting our communities by stopping an attack before it occurred," U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said in the statement.

After his arrest in November 2019, investigators said Holzer bragged he previously tried to poison congregants at Temple Emanuel — the FBI found no evidence those attempts happened. He was arrested while wearing a Nazi armband and carrying a knife and a mask, along with the inert explosives he got from the undercover agents.

"The defendant attempted to bomb the Temple Emanuel Synagogue to drive people of Jewish faith out of his community," Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband said. "Violence motivated by religious intolerance strikes at the heart of a free society, and the Justice Department will continue to investigate and prosecute these violent acts of hate."

