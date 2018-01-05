Colorado holds off No. 4 ASU 90-81 in OT

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- The pregame screening was motivation for the Colorado Buffaloes - a clip of all the wins the program has posted over ranked teams through the years.

Time for a rewrite. Need to add another segment.

Namon Wright scored five of his 19 points in overtime, including a pair of game-sealing free throws at the end, and Colorado beat No. 4 Arizona State 90-81 on Thursday night.

''We showed them (a clip) and said, 'Now, it's time for you guys to write your next chapter,''' coach Tad Boyle said.

They did that. Just took a little bit to warm up.

Down 11-0 to start the game, the Buffaloes (9-6, 1-2 Pac-12) steadily whittled away and opened up a six-point lead with 1:17 remaining in regulation. But the Sun Devils (12-2, 0-2) stormed back, with Mickey Mitchell tying the game at 74 with 5 seconds left on an emphatic dunk.

In overtime, the Buffaloes hit six straight free throws down the stretch to secure the victory. It was the highest-ranked team Colorado has beaten since knocking off No. 3 Texas on Feb. 4, 2003. The Colorado fans stormed the court to celebrate.

''That's crazy,'' said freshman McKinley Wright IV, who scored 19 points. ''It's a confidence builder. This is what we needed. When we're playing like this, having fun, we can beat anyone in our league.''

George King chipped in 18 as Colorado snapped a three-game skid, including two straight losses to start conference play. The Buffaloes began 0-7 in the league a season ago.

Tra Holder had 24 points for Arizona State before fouling out in the waning seconds of OT. The Sun Devils have dropped two straight after reeling off 12 wins in a row.

''It's a long season,'' Sun Devils guard Shannon Evans II said. ''We'll be all right.''

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley couldn't have asked for a better start on the road - and at higher elevation - as Arizona State raced out to an early lead. That's about when Boyle subbed out his starting five and put in the next crew.