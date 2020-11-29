FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and first gentleman Marlon Reis have tested positive for COVID-19.

Polis had been in quarantine since Wednesday evening after finding out he was exposed to someone who tested positive. A test he took Wednesday came back negative.

In a statement released Saturday night, Polis said he and Reis were asymptomatic and will isolate at home.

"Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits," Polis said. "No person or family is immune to this virus."

He urged Coloradans to limit public interactions, to wear a mask in public, stay 6 feet from others and wash hands.

Emotional photo: Texas doctor embracing 'lonely' COVID-19 patient on Thanksgiving

In the nearly nine months since the pandemic began, Polis has held news conferences, at times daily, to implore Colorado residents to take precautions to slow the spread of the virus.

In July, he issued an order requiring masks in public indoor places after spending the previous months encouraging residents to adopt a culture of mask wearing.

Earlier this month, Polis called for a special session of the Colorado General Assembly to work on relief for businesses and residents affected by the pandemic. The session begins Monday.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tests positive for COVID-19.