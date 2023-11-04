Colorado football players get back some items stolen from Rose Bowl locker room

BOULDER, Colo. – Several items that were stolen from Colorado football players at the Rose Bowl last week have been returned to them as police in Pasadena, California, continue to investigate the alleged robbery that occurred in the Buffaloes’ locker room during their 28-16 loss against UCLA.

Pasadena police confirmed that some stolen items have been returned to theft victims and said additional items of interest have been identified and are being pursued.

“The suspects in the case are juveniles,” the police said in a statement. “Search warrants were executed, and additional information will be provided soon as the investigation progresses.”

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders previously called on the Rose Bowl stadium to reimburse his players for their stolen items and said the NCAA should do something about it. He said players and staff reported missing jewelry and cash.

After returning to Boulder, the Buffs (4-4) now host No. 19 Oregon State (6-2) in a homecoming game Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

“The Pasadena Police Department would like to thank those who reported leads to our tip line,” the police said in a statement. “The information and support are invaluable and play a crucial role in helping us ensure safety and security in our community. Our detectives worked diligently to follow up on all leads which resulted in the quick execution of search warrants.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rose Bowl theft: Colorado Buffaloes get some stolen items back