Colorado: Five people killed and 18 injured after shooting at nightclub

A huge police presence outside Club Q following the attack (Twitter @Treyruffy via REUTERS)

At least five people have died and 18 left injured following a shooting at a nightclub in Colorado, local police have said.

A suspect has been arrested and remains in police custody following the attack at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Saturday night.

Customers at the venue are believed to have subdued the gunman during the shooting.

BREAKING: Five people have died and 18 are injured following a shooting at a nightclub in Colorado.https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/0TJ5lrtqOF — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 20, 2022

Police have declined to speak about a possible motive.

Club Q is a gay and lesbian nightclub that features a “Diva Drag Show” on Saturdays, according to its website.

In a statement, the nightclub said it was “devastated by the senseless attack on our community...We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Images from the scene showed security and emergency vehicles with flashing blinkers parked on a street near the venue.