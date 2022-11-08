Colorado elections: Lauren Boebert, Joe O'Dea and the rifts dividing Republicans

Holly Honderich - in Grand Junction, Colorado
·5 min read
Lauren Boebert speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022
Lauren Boebert has tied herself tightly to the politics of Donald Trump

In a state governed by Democrats, a far-right candidate is about to win another term to US Congress - while her moderate Republican colleague is set to lose his bid for Senate. The races in Colorado are a capsule of the rifts shaping national politics.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

A few hours' drive out of Denver, the capital city in the centre of Colorado, an enormous sign can be seen from the side of the highway: white background, pink-and-black font, pasted on to an old, hulking trailer.

"This Is Boebert Country," it reads.

"Boebert" refers to Lauren Boebert.

The 35-year-old Republican represents Colorado's third congressional district, a vast stretch of land that spans the entire western half of the state.

Though she has not passed a single piece of legislation in her first term in office, Ms Boebert has emerged as one of the most high-profile Republican newcomers in Congress owing to her unabashed Trumpism.

She picked routine fights with Democratic colleagues - labelling one group the "Jihad Squad" - and falsely claimed that liberals had legalised "knowingly spreading HIV". A staunch defender of gun rights, she vowed to bring her handgun to the Capitol. The 2021 Boebert family Christmas card featured a photo of the congresswoman and her three young sons, all wielding rifles.

That maverick brand of Republicanism stands in stark contrast to the party's Senate candidate, Joe O'Dea, 60.

Unlike Ms Boebert, Mr O'Dea supports abortion access and immigration reforms, and said he would actively campaign against former President Donald Trump if he were to run again.

The two political newcomers - Ms Boebert and Mr O'Dea - offer a picture of a Republican Party at war with itself. And in Colorado ahead of the election, it is Ms Boebert's party in control: she is on course to win, while Mr O'Dea is expected to lose.

Lauren Boebert sign
Ms Boebert, an arch-Trump supporter, looks likely to sail to victory in Colorado

Some political fissures in Colorado can be understood through its geography.

As a candidate running for state-wide office, Mr O'Dea has had to appeal to the political centre, while Ms Boebert has a much more contained constituency.

Almost all of "Boebert country", including cities like Durango, Grand Junction and Ms Boebert's home of Rifle, are on the west side of the so-called 'Great Divide' - a literal fracture in the earth that forms the Rocky Mountains.

It is mostly rural, mostly white, and mostly Republican. Poverty rates are nearly double that of the state as a whole.

This area, called the Western Slope, is effectively cleaved off from the rest of Colorado - the ice-capped mountains acting as both an ideological and physical barrier.

Joe O'Dea, a construction company CEO and first-time candidate for office
Joe O'Dea is a construction company boss and first-time candidate for office

"Western Slope" is also something of a shorthand for blue collar, pro-gun, anti-elitism, existing in opposition to liberal havens like Boulder and Denver, where a Democrat sits in the governor's mansion.

"The population centres, the economic centres, the political centres are all on the other side of the mountains," said Justin Gollob, a politics professor at Colorado Mesa University.

People who live in the West are attracted to its isolation, Mr Gollob said. But it has also bred resentment, a feeling of being walked over and ignored by the Democrats in charge in Denver and Washington.

"I think it's an attitude that, you know, we live in the civilised world and you guys are a bunch of rednecks," said Kevin McCarney, an insurance advisor and local Republican party chairman.

On the trail, Ms Boebert - who has spoken of growing up on government benefits - speaks directly to the anger and alienation bubbling through the Western Slope, railing against "radical" Democrats, who are "destroying America".

"She's down to earth. I can relate to her, I can relate to her background," said Jennifer Wilcox, who runs a non-profit in the district for women living in poverty.

In Colorado last week, many residents also expressed concern and disbelief that President Biden would commit billions to student loan forgiveness while blue-collar families struggle amid soaring inflation.

"Only about one-third of adults in this country have a bachelor's degree. It's a little bit less than that in [the third district]," said Adam Frisch, the Democrat running against Ms Boebert. "This is why the Democrats have lost support in rural America… it's the ultimate in tone deaf."

An analysis of national election results by NBC News found that while Bill Clinton won more than 50% of all rural counties in 1996, Barack Obama won just half of that in 2008. Joe Biden fared even worse, winning less than 5% in 2020.

Colorado
Colorado

Mr Frisch wears his party affiliation lightly, careful to distance himself from the left-wing of the party. "I spend a lot of time letting people know I don't have blue horns growing out of my head," he said.

Some Democrats, like Colorado's sitting governor or Mr O'Dea's opponent, Senator Michael Bennet, have found a workaround for the lack of rural support, relying on strong backing from populous urban centres and then appealing to suburban voters - a bloc courted by both parties.

It was the registered Republicans in suburbia who helped Mr O'Dea eke out a victory over his far-right opponent in the primaries.

His win was "an exception to the rule of the Republican party right now", said Gunner Ramer, political director of the Republican Accountability Project, an anti-Trump Republican group. "Across the country Donald Trump, election deniers and anti-establishment candidates have taken over the Republican party at all levels of government."

But the Republican nominee will probably come up short next week, lacking the urban popularity offered to Democrats as well as populist fervour for "Maga" stars. He is five points behind in the Senate race, according to an average of recent polls.

In effect, he'll be squeezed from both sides while Ms Boebert sails to re-election.

Top of midterms links box
Top of midterms links box
Bottom of midterms links box
Bottom of midterms links box

Latest Stories

  • Pelosi says the attack on her husband will play into her retirement

    Pelosi says the attack on her husband will play into her retirement

  • Snow Sweeps Central Montana as Temperatures Plunge

    Snow swept over parts of Montana on Tuesday, November 8, as the National Weather Service warned of wind chills as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit (-31.6 Celsius).Video captured by Twitter user @cassieglows shows snowy scenes in Fairfield on Tuesday afternoon.Winter weather and dangerously low temperatures would remain in the area into Wednesday, the NWS warned. Credit: @cassieglows via Storyful

  • Trump says he voted to re-elect Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the midterm elections

    "No matter who you vote for, you have to vote," Trump said after he confirmed that he cast his vote for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • 'Hope is bringing us back': Black voters are moving South, building power for Democrats

    The new Great Migration is pulling Black voters to the South, upending conservative and Democratic politics in the midterms and beyond.

  • Last-minute voting guide for Nov. 8: How to vote and what's on the ballot

    Tuesday is Election Day. Looking for a last minute guide for voting in the 2022 elections? Start here.

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.