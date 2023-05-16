Colorado driver tried to avoid DUI by switching seats with dog, police say

A car is pulled over

A speeding driver who was pulled over in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog in the passenger seat to evade arrest, according to police.

An officer approached the car and watched the bizarre scene unfold.

The man was initially stopped for speeding at 52mph (32 km/h) in a 30mph zone.

He was also intoxicated, the Springfield Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

"The driver attempted to switch places with his dog ... as the SPD officer approached and watched the entire process," the department said in a statement.

The man also claimed he "was not driving" the vehicle and attempted to run away from the officer when he was asked about his alcohol consumption.

He did not make it far. Police said the man, who has not been named, was arrested within 20 yards of the car and charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and speeding.

He was taken to the hospital before being sent to jail.

As for his dog, whom police did not name either, the animal was given to the driver's acquaintance to take care of while his owner serves his time in jail.

"The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning," the police department joked.