Colorado Diversity Council To Host Annual LGBTQ+ Unity Summit Promoting Workplace Equity and Inclusion Across Industries

National Diversity Council
·2 min read

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / National Diversity Council

The Colorado Diversity Council will host its annual LGBTQ+ Unity Summit to bring together professionals to discuss workplace equity and inclusion taking place on Wednesday, October 5 from 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the University of Denver-Sie Complex, 2201 S Gaylord St. This year's theme is "Reigniting Allyship Through Unity, Equity and Inclusion" with a focus on creating equitable practices and having conversations on LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace.

"I believe in the power of education and conversation to establish inclusivity in the workplace," said Angeles Valenciano, the Chief Executive Officer of The National Diversity Council. "We utilize the summit as an opportunity to engage with professionals to create more welcoming spaces for the LGBTQ+ community in their workplaces."

The summit will feature keynote speaker, Representative Brianna Titone, District 27, Colorado House of Representatives followed by panel discussions. The panel will consist of moderator, Laura Garran, Interim Global Inclusion and Diversity Director, Newmont with panelists, Sybil Kisken, Associate General Counsel of Litigation, Employment & Sustainability, Newmont; Andrew Miller, Manager of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Education, UC Health; Nadia Sawaya-Gauckler, SVP, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Pacific Western Bank; and Bobby Wilkinson, Managing Director-Head of Diversity and Inclusion, Charles Schwab. The LGBTQ+ leadership award recipient is Stephen Rock, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program Manager at Ball Aerospace.

Individual ticket cost is $99.00. Registration is ongoing and can be completed at: https://bit.ly/3rgc4jB. To learn more information about the event or sponsorship opportunities, please contact brandy.berry@nationaldiversitycouncil.org.

About the National Diversity Council

A non-profit organization committed to fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow in their knowledge of diversity. The council affords opportunities for organizations to share best practices and learn from top corporate leaders in the areas of diversity and inclusion. More information about the National Diversity Council is available at: www.nationaldiversitycouncil.org.

About the Colorado Diversity Council

The Colorado Diversity Council (CODC) is committed to fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow and leverage their knowledge of diversity. Through a variety of events and programs, the CODC serves as the premier resource for diversity best practices and leadership development in the Colorado region.

###

Media Contact

Kamaria Monmouth
Sr. Communications Specialist
National Diversity Council
kamaria.monmouth@nationaldiversitycouncil.org

