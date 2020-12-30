One COVID-19 variant confirmed, another possible in Colorado linked to National Guard staff at nursing home

One day after confirming the first known U.S. case of a new coronavirus strain that was first identified in the United Kingdom, Colorado officials said they were investigating a possible second case of the variant.

"We are aware of one confirmed and another possible case with the B117 variant of the virus," state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said in a Wednesday morning press conference.

Both of the cases are Colorado National Guard personnel who were deployed to support staffing at the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Simla, Colorado, outside Denver, Herlihy said. It was not immediately clear if the personnel acquired the virus at the facility, or elsewhere, Herlihy said, but scientists were "exploring all possibilities."

An outbreak at the facility began mid-December, and 20 of 34 regular staff and all 26 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, Herlihy said. Four residents have died.

The personnel were deployed to the facility on Dec. 23, and were tested through routine testing the next day. That's when the state lab noticed hints of the potential variant. The Colorado state laboratory confirmed the case and notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state health department deployed a team to the facility Tuesday to collect samples for testing. Herlihy said there was no evidence yet that the variant virus is circulating in that facility. She noted that the National Guard personnel at the facility arrived "long after most of the cases associated with the outbreak had occurred."

Dr. Emily Travanty, scientific director of the department's Laboratory Services Division, said her team was still working to complete analysis of the second possible sample, calling it "highly suspicious but ... not yet been confirmed."

The confirmed case was a man in his 20s who was experiencing mild symptoms. He was in isolation at home in Arapahoe County, Colorado, Herlihy said. The second possible case was also in isolation, at a hotel in Lincoln County. Neither person had traveled internationally in recent weeks.

Officials said it was unlikely that the cases detected in Colorado are the first cases of the new variant in the U.S.

"We don’t yet have a good idea of how prevalent it is either nationally or within our state," Gov. Jared Polis said. "This is unlikely to be the first person with the variant here in the United States. There are likely many, particularly in the northeastern United States."

Scientists in the United Kingdom believe the variant strain, known as B117, is more contagious than previously identified strains but not more severe. According to models, it has an increased transmission rate of 70% compared with other variants in the U.K.

The strain was first spotted in September in southeastern England and accounted for a quarter of cases in London by November. By the week of Dec. 9, it was responsible for 60% of cases in the city.

As Britain cheered the emergency authorization of the coronavirus vaccine by Oxford University and AstraZeneca Wednesday, the government extended its highest tier of restrictions to three-quarters of England’s population, beyond London and the southeast to large swaths of central, northern and southwest England. Dozens of nations have banned travel from the U.K.

"Our strategy throughout has been to suppress the virus until a vaccine can make us safe. Suppressing the virus has got a whole lot harder because of the new variant – and we must take more action today," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a speech to the House of Commons Wednesday. "Unfortunately, this new variant is now spreading across most of England and cases are doubling fast."

The strain has also been identified in France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Japan, Singapore, India, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. South Africa has identified a strain similar to the one first identified in the U.K., but it emerged independently of the U.K. strain and is not related to it, according to the CDC.

The Colorado lab identified the confirmed variant through analysis of testing samples, initially spotting a tell-tale sign of the variant in a PCR test. Scientists then sequenced the viral genome and found eight mutations specific to the spike protein gene associated with this variant, according to the governor's office.

The CDC said last week that the strain could already be in the country without detection. As of Dec. 22, viruses had only been sequenced from about 51,000 of 17 million U.S. cases, the agency said.

"Ongoing travel between the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the high prevalence of this variant among current UK infections, increase the likelihood of importation," the CDC said.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, mutates regularly and acquires about one new mutation in its genome every two weeks, according to the CDC. This particular variant has several mutations that affect the so-called "spiked protein" on the virus surface that attaches to human cells.

Researchers believe current COVID-19 vaccines will likely protect against the new variant, but data is needed. The virus would "likely need to accumulate multiple mutations in the spike protein to evade immunity induced by vaccines or by natural infection," according to the CDC.

Earlier this month, Vivek Murthy, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for surgeon general, urged Americans not to let concerns over the variant shake their faith in vaccination. "There’s no reason to believe that the vaccines that have been developed will not be effective against this virus as well," Murthy said on NBC’s "Meet the Press."

