Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog's long-term injury could shake up Central Division picture

Another Colorado Avalanche star will be missing time.

With Mikko Rantanen already out week-to-week, Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog is now out indefinitely with an unspecified lower-body injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Gabe Landeskog is out indefinitely with a lower body injury. pic.twitter.com/RGyMyGGQ47 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 29, 2019

In Saturday's contest against the Anaheim Ducks, the nine-year veteran recorded 20 minutes and 30 seconds of ice time, including the last 35 seconds of regulation in the 5-2 loss.

The news comes off the heels of another top-line forward missing time in Rantanen, who suffered an injury on Oct. 21 against the St. Louis Blues and is out on a week-to-week basis.

With two-thirds of their top line now out with injuries, the Avalanche will need production from their bottom-6 to keep up the team's season-opening tear.

Landeskog has just three goals and four assists in 11 games this season; however, the trio of Landeskog, Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon accounts for 14 of the team's 44 goals — nearly one-third of the team's total production. Last season, the players had a combined 106 goals, which accounted for 41 percent of Colorado's total production.

J.T. Compher stepped up for Rantanen and Andre Burakovsky will likely take the left wing in lieu of Landeskog's injury, but the Avs have spread the wealth in terms of production from players who may not typically record the stats they have at this point in the season.

Nazem Kadri (5-2—7), Joonas Donskoi (4-3—7), Matt Calvert (3-4—7) and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (3-3—6) all have greater than five points this season with playoff superstar Cale Makar adding 10 points from the blueline (one goal, nine assists). Among the four forwards' combined 27 NHL seasons, only one player has reached the 30-goal mark — Kadri did it twice (2016-17 and 2017-18) with the Maple Leafs.

A club with Stanley Cup aspirations heading into the 2019-20 season, the Avalanche (8-2-1) currently lead the Central Division with 17 points but with two stars missing, division foes will likely take notice and look to take the top seat. Nashville sits just two points behind the Avs and is riding a three-game win streak, improving to 7-3-1.

In a tie for second is the defending Stanley Cup champions, also at 15 points with one more game played than the Preds. And don't count out the Winnipeg Jets at 6-6-0 (12 points) who look to be getting their footing back following a three-game losing skid from Oct. 13-17.

Colorado faces four divisional opponents in their next seven games, including a home-and-away with Dallas (4-8-1), a home meeting with Nashville and a road contest against the Jets. This stretch of games will boost morale if the team can come out on top in pivotal division games or will prove detrimental if they can't find their groove with Landeskog and Rantanen out of the lineup.

In their next game, Colorado hosts the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 10:00 p.m. ET.