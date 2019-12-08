Avalanche's Cale Makar leaves game after hit by Bruins' Brad Marchand

Colorado Avalanche rookie sensation Cale Makar has left the game against the Boston Bruins after being hit by Brad Marchand.

Cale Makar goes back to the dressing room after a hit from Brad Marchand. #Avs — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) December 8, 2019

A fairly innocuous hit turned sour as Makar was seen heading directly to the dressing room and did not return for the remainder of the game.

The defenceman missed the final 15 minutes of the contest, where the Avalanche defeated the Bruins 4-1.

Brad Marchand delivers a hit on Cale Makar behind Colorado's net.



Makar heads to the room. pic.twitter.com/8YLfgxy9LE — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 8, 2019

It appears that Makar’s left shoulder took the majority of the impact, slamming into the boards after the finished check by Marchand.

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar revealed after the game that there was no further status update on Makar, or goaltender Philipp Grubauer, who also left Saturday with an undisclosed ailment.

Through 29 games played, the rookie leading scorer has 8 goals and 28 points.

