Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog to undergo knee surgery, to miss entire 2023-24 season

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog missed the entire 2022-23 season because of a right knee injury.

That same injured knee will cause him to miss all of the 2023-24 season, as well.

Landeskog will undergo cartilage transplant surgery on the knee, the Avalanche announced on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s scheduled surgery will be the fourth on the knee for Landeskog, who initially hurt it when he was sliced by a skate in a 2020 playoff game against the Dallas Stars.

The last time Landeskog took the ice he was hoisting the Stanley Cup over his head on June 26, 2022, after helping Colorado to the franchise’s third title.

He missed the final seven weeks of the 2021-22 regular season after having surgery on the same knee in March, but was able to return for the playoffs.

He was instrumental to Colorado’s Cup run, tallying 11 goals and 11 assists in 20 postseason games.

The 30-year-old then had another surgery in October 2022, and was initially projected to miss 12 weeks.

He was never able to fully recovery, however, and announced during the final week of the 2022-23 regular season he would remain side-lined for the playoffs.

Without Landeskog this past season, Colorado still managed to win the Central Division, but its season ended with a first-round loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Landeskog, who has six seasons left on a $56million, eight-year deal he signed in 2021, was drafted second overall by the Avalanche in 2011, and ranks eighth all-time in franchise history with 571 points.