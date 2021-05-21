Coloplast A/S - Trading in Coloplast shares by board members, executives or associated persons

Paul Byron scored the short-handed winner from his knees late in regulation and Carey Price made 35 saves as the Canadiens edged the MAple Leafs in Thursday's series opener.
Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was knocked out and stretchered off the ice following a frightening collision with Canadiens forward Corey Perry during Game 1.
Brandon Tanev scored the winner late in the third as the Penguins beat the Islanders in a scintillating Game 3 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 series lead.
J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a three-run ninth inning as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Blue Jays on Thursday night.
The Wizards will face the Sixers in the first round.
Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.
Reilly Smith capped a three-goal second-period explosion for Vegas as the Golden Knights grabbed a 2-1 series lead over the Wild with a 5-2 win on Thursday night.
Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov revealed that his latest absence was once again due to COVID-19.
Diego Maradona's medical team allegedly performed in an "inappropriate" and "reckless" manner with the soccer legend.
Knicks fans didn't waste any time buying tickets for their first playoff game in eight years.
Phil Mickelson trails leader Corey Conners by just three shots after Thursday at the PGA Championship.
Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has built a roster worthy of Stanley Cup contention.
Nazem Kadri is facing another postseason suspension after a concussive hit on Justin Faulk.
CC Sabathia dropped plenty of f-bombs in his rant about Tony La Russa.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.
Ontario golf courses and tennis courts figure to be busy over the long weekend.Many of the provincial government's restrictions on outdoor recreation facilities will come to an end Saturday after first coming into effect on April 17.While Ontario Premier Doug Ford walked back moves on increased police power and the closing of playgrounds one day after making an announcement on additional restrictions related to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order on April 16, he kept outdoor sport facilities closed.Ford gave the green light for outdoor recreation facilities to reopen on Thursday with restrictions in place, including physical distancing. Also, no team sports can be played or practised.Ontario was the only jurisdiction in North America to ban golf, and that sport's community has been vocal about its disagreement. Brooke Henderson, Canada's winningest professional golfer, said earlier this week she hoped golf could return to her home province soon and added she felt the sport could be played safely.With COVID-19 far more transmissible indoors than outdoors, many have argued the resumption of outdoor sports can be beneficial for Ontarians at a challenging time.This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021. The Canadian Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Nate McMillan gives a glimpse of his coaching style when he talks about his playing days. He never cared about the accolades. Just whatever it took to win. “A guy who put his nose in everything,” McMillan recalled. “I wasn't a guy who pouted about minutes or rotations or shots or points or any of that. I tried to be a glue guy who made his teammates better.” He's certainly made the Hawks a lot better since he took over as interim head coach. Atlanta was plodding along at 14-20 when Lloyd Pierce was fired just before the All-Star break. McMillan, who had joined Pierce's staff before this season, was elevated to the top post. Since then, the Hawks have been one of the NBA's best teams with a 27-11 record, securing their first trip to the playoffs since 2017. The only teams to win more over the final 38 games of the regular season were Phoenix and Denver, two of the best squads in the West. The only team to match the Hawks in the East were the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. “You see the results,” guard Bogdan Bogdanovic said. “Coaching is a crucial part of our success. A lot of teams are talented in this league, but they're not under control. He did that. He brought a little bit of control to this team. He helped us get our wins.” McMillan also brought a toughness — the trait he exhibited during a 12-year playing career spent entirely with the Seattle SuperSonics — that the Hawks sorely needed. Under Pierce, the team continually wilted in the fourth quarter, with 13 of 20 losses by 10 points or less. The dynamic has totally changed since McMillan took over. Atlanta is 11-5 in games decided by no more than 10 points. This is a bit of redemption for the 56-year-old, who had previously been a head coach at Seattle, Portland and Indiana. Then again, McMillan still has to prove he can win in the playoffs. Last year, after guiding the Pacers to a 45-28 record despite myriad injuries, he was fired on the heels of a second straight sweep in the opening round of the postseason. Over his 17-year head coaching career, McMillan is 1-9 in postseason series, with his lone victory coming way back in 2005. “For me, this is a different team and we’re going into the playoffs for the first time with this group,” McMillan said. "Whatever people want to say, I’m not concerned about that. The focus is me getting this team prepared for this playoffs — not validating.” This is what the Hawks had in mind when they began a major rebuild in 2017, completely overhauling a team that had posted the top record in the East and made it to the conference finals just two seasons earlier. Focusing on the draft, Atlanta assembled the core of its team — notably, Trae Young and John Collins. After being one of eight teams left out of the bubble in last year's pandemic-affected season, the Hawks had plenty of money to spend in free agency, allowing them to sign Bogdanovich and top bench player Danilo Gallinari. A key trade just before the 2020 shutdown brought in center Clint Capela, who led the NBA in rebounding while averaging more than two blocks a game. But McMillan, it seems, was the one who brought it all together. In a bit of a surprise, he wasn't among the three finalists for the coach of the year award announced Thursday. “He helped us a lot,” Capela said. “I just felt like he really he helped a lot of guys to step up, to just be more aggressive defensively and offensively. He really helped a lot of guys. He definitely deserves big credit for the team’s success.” McMillan's blunt demeanor turned up again as the Hawks prepared to face another resurgent franchise, the New York Knicks, in the opening round. Game 1 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden. With nearly a week to prepare, McMillan tried to instill an underdog mentality in his team by making it clear he thinks most of the nation — the NBA, even — is rooting for the big-market Knicks to advance. He even shared his thoughts with reporters. “I’ve talked about that to the team a lot,” McMillan said. “I’ve gone as far as saying, the league wants this, they need this. New York, this is a big market. It’s a big market for the league. New York has been out of the playoffs for a number of years. This is a team that our league, they want to see, they want to see New York in the playoffs.” McMillan also implied that the referees will be favoring the Knicks, making it tough for his team to get close calls. “It’s real. We’re going to have to play through that,” he said. “It’s going to be physical. Probably a lot of calls are not going our way." The league was not amused by McMillan's comments. He was slapped with a $25,000 fine, adding an entirely new dynamic to the series before it even begins. Rest assured, McMillan's players have his back. “Guys listen to him. He has a good presence about himself,” forward De'Andre Hunter said. “He’s a genuine guy. I feel like that’s the best thing for me. He’s genuine.” ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry ___ AP Sports Writer Charles Odum contributed to this report. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Paul Newberry, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith hit a tiebreaking, solo home run in the seventh inning, Albert Pujols slugged a two-run shot — his first for the Dodgers — and Los Angeles defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Thursday night. The Dodgers completed a four-game sweep, outscoring Arizona 19-6. They went 8-1 on the homestand, and have won four in a row and eight of nine. The D-backs limped out of town with their 10th straight road loss and fifth in a row overall. Smith sent the first pitch from Merrill Kelly (2-5) into the lower left-field seats leading off the seventh, giving the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. Smith sparkled on defense, too, throwing out pinch-runner Tim Locastro at second to end the eighth. Pujols hit an 0-1 pitch from Kelly to right field in the second, with Josh Reddick jumping to the top of the wall in an attempt to make the catch. Smith, who singled leading off, scored and Pujols was greeted by high-fives from his teammates in the dugout as the Dodgers led 2-0. It was Pujols’ 668th career home run, most among active players and fifth all-time, and followed 445 he hit for the St. Louis Cardinals and 222 for the Los Angeles Angels. The hit was his 3,256th, breaking a tie with Eddie Murray for 13th on the all-time list. The 41-year-old slugger left the Angels and joined the Dodgers on a one-year deal Monday. In his first game that night, Pujols produced a run-scoring single in his second at-bat. David Price opened a bullpen game for the Dodgers, his first start since Sept. 1, 2019. The left-hander, who opted out last season because of the pandemic, allowed three hits and struck out one in two innings. He was followed by Jimmy Nelson, Alex Vesia, Joe Kelly, Victor Gonzalez, Blake Treinen and closer Kenley Jansen, who earned his 10th save. Eduardo Escobar tied the game at 2 with a two-out, two-run homer off Joe Kelly in the sixth. Escobar had a two-run shot a night earlier in a 4-2 loss. The D-backs had runners at the corners later in the inning. Reddick reached on center fielder Chris Taylor's fielding error. Taylor thought right fielder Mookie Betts was going to catch the ball, so he stopped and looked at Betts and the ball dropped. Justin Turner made a diving stab on a ball hit by David Peralta, but he threw it away at first and the error allowed Reddick to move to third. Gonzalez (1-0) relieved Joe Kelly and struck out Domingo Leyba to end the threat. NEVER FORGET Reddick was booed lustily in each of his at-bats by Dodgers fans still sore over the 2017 World Series, with “cheater” being one of the cleaner names he was called. Reddick, a former Dodger, was a member of the Astros team that beat LA for the championship before Houston's cheating scandal was exposed. The sellout crowd of 16,105 cheered when Reddick struck out in the fourth and again leading off the ninth. He went 0 for 4. He was selected by Arizona from Triple-A Reno, where he was hitting at a .304 clip. PUTTING UP Ks There were 27 strikeouts in the game, 14 by the D-backs and 13 by the Dodgers as roughly half of the hitters struck out. Merrill Kelly had a career-high 12. Nelson had five for the Dodgers. UP NEXT Diamondbacks: RHP Seth Frankoff (0-0, 3.86 ERA) starts Friday at Colorado. He debuted for Arizona last Saturday against Washington, allowing two runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings. Dodgers: RHP Trevor Bauer (4-2, 2.20) starts Friday at San Francisco. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press