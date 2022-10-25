Colony Bankcorp's (NASDAQ:CBAN) Dividend Will Be $0.1075

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) will pay a dividend of $0.1075 on the 18th of November. This means that the annual payment will be 3.2% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Colony Bankcorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Having paid out dividends for 6 years, Colony Bankcorp has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio of 38%shows that Colony Bankcorp would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 70.2% over the next 3 years. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 26% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Colony Bankcorp Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 6 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from $0.10 total annually to $0.43. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 28% a year over that time. Colony Bankcorp has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Although it's important to note that Colony Bankcorp's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

We should note that Colony Bankcorp has issued stock equal to 29% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Our Thoughts On Colony Bankcorp's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Colony Bankcorp is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Colony Bankcorp that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

