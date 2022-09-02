Do Colonial Motor's (NZSE:CMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Colonial Motor (NZSE:CMO). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Colonial Motor's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Colonial Motor grew its EPS by 15% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Colonial Motor remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 11% to NZ$1.0b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Colonial Motor is no giant, with a market capitalisation of NZ$327m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Colonial Motor Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We note that Colonial Motor insiders spent NZ$292k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That paints the company in a nice light, as it signals that its leaders are feeling confident in where the company is heading. It is also worth noting that it was company insider Maarten Duurentijdt who made the biggest single purchase, worth NZ$275k, paying NZ$10.59 per share.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Colonial Motor insiders own a large chunk of the company. To be exact, company insiders hold 77% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. With that sort of holding, insiders have about NZ$253m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Does Colonial Motor Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Colonial Motor is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Colonial Motor you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

