Colombia's Gilinski launches third public offer for SURA, Nutresa shares

BOGOTA, March 1 (Reuters) - Colombian business magnate Jaime Gilinski late on Monday launched a third round of public acquisition offers for shares in investment holding company Grupo SURA and food producer Nutresa, just after becoming SURA's largest shareholder.

Gilinski - one of Colombia's richest men and the owner of bank GNB Sudameris - became the holding's largest shareholder by buying 31.5% of shares through two public offers that will cost him about $1.24 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

The series of offers by Gilinski have shaken up the country's largest conglomerate, Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno (GEA), of which both SURA and Nutresa are members.

GEA also includes industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos , bank Bancolombia, cement maker Cementos Argos , energy generator Celsia and pension fund Proteccion. Many of GEA's companies own large portions of each other's shares.

Argos and SURA have refused to participate in both public offers so far, saying the values offered by Gilinski are too low.

In the new offer Gilinski is seeking between 5.2% and 6.5% of Grupo SURA at the same price offered in the oversubscribed second offer - $9.88 per share - the financial regulator said in a statement late on Monday.

"On this date this regulator has received a request for authorization of a public acquisition offer for ordinary shares," it said.

Gilinski is seeking between 9.6% and 12% of Nutresa in the third offer for those shares, at a price of $12.58 per share, significantly higher than the $10.48 offered in the second acquisition attempt.

He was able to buy just 3.11% in the second offer, though he was seeking up to 22.88%. He and Abu Dhabi's Royal Group have purchased a total of 30.8% of Nutresa during the first two offers.

The announcements will temporarily suspend trading of both SURA and Nutresa shares until after a formal offer is published. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Mark Porter)