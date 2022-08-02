Colombian Data Communication Services Growth Opportunities Report 2022: Focus on Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), Carrier Ethernet Services, and Dedicated Internet Access (DIA)

Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombian Data Communication Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Colombia business data communication services market analysis includes wide area network strategic services, such as multiprotocol label switching (MPLS), carrier Ethernet services, and dedicated internet access (DIA).

MPLS services constitute nearly 62% of the total data communication services market with Ethernet and DIA making up the remaining 38%. The demand for high-capacity, IP-based private network services such as MPLS and Ethernet continues to grow, driven by the business need to interconnect enterprise branch locations, on-premises data centers, and cloud data centers.



The proliferation of bandwidth-intensive voice, video, and data applications continues to dictate the need for high-capacity networks. The COVID-19 pandemic certainly impacted how businesses consume data services as employees shifted to a remote working environment.

To enable seamless access to enterprise applications, businesses turned to cloud and collaboration tools. As the applications moved to cloud, service providers witnessed an increase in demand for high-speed networks to connect enterprise data centers and locations to cloud data centers.



