Colombian Cops Killed, Maimed, and Sexually Abused Protesters During Anti-Police Uprising

CALI, Colombia—The video shows two cops kneeling on a lone man in the street. He’s prone and helpless, yet the officers continue to exert deadly force. As the man calls out that he can’t breathe, onlookers plead for mercy. Later the man is pronounced dead, the video goes viral, and anti-police protests begin to sweep the country.

Sound familiar? While the scene bears an eerie resemblance to the killing of George Floyd, the victim in this case was Bogota-based engineer and law student Javier Ordóñez. He was killed in the early hours of Sept. 9, allegedly for not following COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

Large-scale demonstrations against police brutality began the next day in Bogotá and soon spread to Medellín, Cali, Popayán, and other major cities. The protests have been compared to the Black Lives Matter and “Defund the Police” movements in the U.S. However Colombian authorities reacted to these marches with a brand of ferocity seldom seen stateside, repeatedly using live rounds and firing indiscriminately into crowds of unarmed civilians, and thus further fanning the flames of unrest.

“The police are systematically repressing us. They’re depriving us of the fundamental right to peaceful protests,” Alejandro Lanz, co-director for the human rights NGO Temblores, told The Daily Beast. “They are escalating the violence without regard to human life.”

Since then at least 13 protesters have been killed and 209 wounded. Multiple women also came forward to say they were sexually abused by officers after being detained. The crackdown was swiftly condemned by groups like Amnesty International and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, and prompted charges of “state terrorism” from several media outlets in the country.

In one telling incident, an underage protester died after being shot four times at close range, despite police claiming he was hit by “stray rounds.” In another episode, three young female protesters were arrested and taken to a precinct bunker miles away from the demonstration site in Bogota. There the women said they were groped by officers who offered to “overturn” their arrest in return for sexual favors. The women eventually escaped when the precinct commander returned to the base and ordered them released.

As they came under fire the protests turned violent, eventually leading to 194 officers injured and dozens of police stations being set on fire. Such intense resistance prompted the former Colombian president and current senator, Álvaro Uribe, to call for “a national government curfew, armed forces in the streets with their vehicles and tanks, deportation of foreign vandals, and capture of intellectual authors.”

For their part, demonstrators said they’d been left with little recourse to get their message across.

“This is all happening because of oppression,” said Astrid Olaya, an activist and grade-school teacher in Cali, during an interview with The Daily Beast. “The people are only raising their voices, but unfortunately, in order to be heard, they must resort to vandalism. That’s sad but it’s also reality.”

Gimena Sanchez-Garzoli, a Colombian expert with the Washington Office on Latin America [WOLA], said the public’s “grievances are legitimate” while also calling authorities’ response a “disproportionate use of force [for] lethal or maiming purposes.”

“[Police] actions being caught on video and circulating all over just makes the anger grow,” she said.

“I Can’t Breathe.”

All that roiling anger brings us back to the original video, which shows the killing of law student Ordóñez while in police custody, and which first spurred national outrage.

According to witnesses, Ordóñez, 46, was accosted by a squad of officers just after midnight in the middle-class Villa Luz neighborhood in northwestern Bogotá. Police later claimed the father of two was in violation of coronavirus restrictions punishable by fine. However, witnesses also report the arresting officers appeared to know and verbally identify the victim, indicating he may have been deliberately targeted, according to a report by the North American Congress on Latin America [NACLA].

“Before the police knocked him to the ground, [Ordóñez] appealed to his right to appear before the appropriate authorities if he had committed any illegal act. But the police simply held him down and began to shock him,” NACLA reported.