Colombia: Scores injured as bullfight stand collapses

At least four people have been killed and hundreds injured after a stand collapsed during a bullfight in central Colombia, local media report.

Footage has emerged showing the wooden stand filled with spectators falling down at a stadium in the municipality of El Espinal, Tolima department.

People are seen running away in panic.

Sunday's incident happened during a traditional "corraleja" event, when members of the public are encouraged into the ring to engage the bulls.

There are fears that the death toll will rise further.

A bull escaped from the stadium and caused panic in the municipality.

Local councillor Iván Ferney Rojas said the town's hospital and ambulance services were unable to cope with the number of injured, El Tiempo newspaper reports.

"We need support from ambulances and neighbouring hospitals, many people are still unattended," Mr Rojas is quoted as saying.