Colombia launches offshore wind-energy plan, announces first project

·1 min read

BOGOTA, March 8 (Reuters) - Colombian Energy Minister Diego Mesa launched the country's plans for offshore wind energy at the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston on Tuesday, while an agreement to develop the first wind project has been signed, the government said in a statement.

Developing the industry could bring in some $27 billion in investments by 2050, the Energy Ministry said.

"The country has a potential for power generation of 50GW (gigawatts) with offshore projects, which almost triples the current installed capacity of the entire country, which is 17.7 GW," Mesa said.

The mayor's office of the Colombian Caribbean city Barranquilla signed a memorandum of understanding with Copenhagen Infrastructure New Markets Fund to build the country's first offshore wind-energy project.

The project, which is to be developed near Barranquilla, the capital of Colombia's Atlantico province, is expected to have an installed capacity of 350 megawatts (MW) and could bring up to $1 billion in investments, the Energy Ministry said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mesa told Reuters that the government has had talks with coal producers in Colombia to increase exports following requests for extra supplies from European, Central American and Caribbean countries as global energy flows are disrupted by the crisis in Ukraine. (Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Italy says EU countries need to move quickly on sanctions against Russia

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Italy's prime minister called on Monday for European Union countries to act swiftly with sanctions against Russian individuals and companies following Moscow's attack on Ukraine. "And now we have to act, all of us, with speed on this point," Mario Draghi said in Brussels in brief comments to reporters ahead of a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. On Saturday, the Italian government said police seized villas and yachts worth 143 million euros ($154.94 million) from five high-profile Russians who were placed on sanctions lists.

  • Russia faces further sanctions as investors dash for exit

    Russia faces further economic sanctions, as European officials prepared to meet on Tuesday to debate new restrictions, and more investors withdrew from the country. The European Commission has prepared a new package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus designed to hit additional Russian oligarchs and politicians and three Belarusian banks, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday. They said the package also proposes bans on exports of naval equipment and of software from the EU to Russia and gives guidance on the monitoring of cryptocurrencies to avoid their use to circumvent EU sanctions.

  • UPDATE 2-Venezuela frees at least two Americans after talks with U.S. -sources

    Venezuela released at least two jailed U.S. citizens on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said, in an apparent goodwill gesture toward the Biden administration following a visit to Caracas by a high-level U.S. delegation. One of the freed prisoners was Gustavo Cardenas, among six Citgo oil executives arrested in 2017 and convicted on charges the U.S. government says were fabricated, the sources said. The weekend meetings focused not only on the fate of Americans held in Venezuela, but on the possibility of easing U.S. oil sanctions on the OPEC member, which is a close Russian ally, to fill the supply gap if President Joe Biden banned Russian oil imports in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine -- something that he did on Tuesday.

  • Telecom Italia CEO briefs investors, shares slide again

    MILAN (Reuters) -Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) hit record lows on Monday as the head of Italy's biggest phone group met investors to try to persuade them of the merits of his plans to revive the former phone monopoly. The TIM roadshow comes ahead of a decision expected shortly on a 10.8 billion euro ($11.7 billion) takeover proposal made by U.S. fund KKR in November. A board meeting to draw up a response to the KKR proposal could be held next weekend once TIM's advisers complete their analysis to compare TIM's planned in-house revamp with KKR's plan, said two sources close to the matter.

  • Ukraine war: Russia has become the world's most sanctioned country - but is the UK doing its bit?

    Since the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has overtaken Iran to become the biggest target of global sanctions, according to new data. There are now more sanctions against Russia than there are against Iran, Venezuela, Myanmar, and Cuba combined, according to Castellum.AI, a compliance platform. Spencer Vuksic, director at Castellum.AI, says that this rapid escalation sets it apart from previous global action against countries like Iran.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Brian McKeever aims to have fun, win gold medals in last dance at Paralympics

    It's the last dance for one of the greatest Canadian Paralympians of all-time. Brian McKeever, the 42-year-old from Canmore, Alta., owns a national-record 18 medals at the Winter Paralympics. Fourteen of those are gold, after he won the long-distance event on Monday in China. Beijing 2022 represents his sixth and final Games. McKeever, a cross-country skier, will race at least three times in China, beginning with the long-distance classical technique event on Sunday at 9:35 p.m. ET. He's also an

  • If you don't think Auston Matthews is now Hart favourite, you're watching the wrong game

    Auston Matthews scored his 40th goal of the season in Toronto's win over Columbus, becoming only the second player in Maple Leaf’s history to record four 40-goal seasons. Matthews is now targeting Rick Vaive's franchise record for most goals in a season (54).&nbsp;

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Women athletes are redefining what 'strength' really means

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As the month of March rolls around, I prepare to attend many events to celebrate International Women's Day. I like to celebrate women all the time, and the global community of women in sports also gets extra amplification and well-deserved attention. I also prepare to avoid the discussions from the "I'm just playing devil's advocate" dudebro types who ponder

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • How long it took Scottie Barnes to learn ‘O Canada’

    Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.