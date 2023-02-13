Colombia, ELN rebels resume peace talks in Mexico after ceasefire confusion

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Colombia's government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebel group resumed peace talks in Mexico City on Monday after a temporary halt caused by a misunderstanding over a mooted ceasefire.

Mexico is one of the guarantor nations for the talks, along with Norway, Venezuela, Cuba, Brazil and Chile. The first round of discussions to end the guerrillas' part in nearly six decades of war took place in Caracas last November.

On New Year's Eve, President Gustavo Petro had announced that a ceasefire had been agreed with the ELN and other rebel groups.

But a few days later the ELN said it was merely a proposal that had not been agreed to. The government blamed the confusion on a misunderstanding of the ELN's position.

The ELN is Colombia's oldest remaining rebel group, founded by radical Catholic priests in 1964, and the talks are the cornerstone of efforts by leftist Petro - himself a former member of another insurgent group - to bring "total peace" to Colombia.

Petro, who took office just over six months ago, has vowed to negotiate peace or surrender deals with remaining rebels and crime gangs as well as to fully implement a previous accord with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed in 2016.

Negotiations with the ELN under previous administrations faltered on the group's diffuse chain of command and dissent within its ranks, though Pablo Beltran, the head of the ELN delegation, and top commander Antonio Garcia have said fighters are on board with these talks.

On Monday, leaders of the negotiations on both sides said the talks would focus on a bilateral ceasefire and agreements to get humanitarian aid to areas of Colombia most affected by the conflict.

"Agreements are to be fulfilled... we have to produce results," said Otty Patiño, head of the Colombian government delegation.

Beltran gave an overview of the group's core grievances, including the long-standing war on drugs, war on terrorism, and social inequality.

"The economy and the state must be placed at the service of society," he said. "This is the main change for which we fight so that there is peace with justice."

(Reporting by Sarah Kinosian; additional reporting by Julia Cobb in Bogota, editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Rosalba O'Brien)