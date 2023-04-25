Colombia deports opposition leader Juan Guaidó to Miami ahead of summit on Venezuela

The Colombian government deported Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó late on Monday, saying he had entered the country illegally, and putting him on a commercial flight to Miami.

The opposition leader, who arrived in Miami early Tuesday morning, had entered into Colombia hoping to meet with some of the delegations sent to Bogota to participate in a diplomatic summit organized by leftist President Gustavo Petro to discuss the crisis in Venezuela.

Until Petro’s election last year, Colombia was one of the strongest supporters of Guaidó, recognizing him along with the United States and dozens of other nations as the legitimate president of Venezuela, after the Venezuelan National Assembly declared that ruling strongman Nicolás Maduro had usurped the presidency.

Guaidó said upon arriving at Miami’s International Airport that he was concerned about the safety of his wife, Fabiana, his family and followers.

“I am very worried about my family and my work team because they have already seen the consequences of a dictatorship. They have been tortured, persecuted and at this moment directly threatened, not only against Fabiana but also against my family directly,” Guaidó said after arriving in Miami.

“Today, unfortunately, I can say that the persecution has spread to Colombia,” he added. “My expectations now are that the countries participating in the summit speak about human rights, about the Venezuelans who are seeking refuge, that they raise their voices at a summit organized by President Petro, who in one way or another has already established a position on what is happening in Venezuela.”

Guaidó said that it had taken him some 60 hours of travel, evading the persecution of the Maduro regime, to meet with visiting diplomats in Bogota.

The Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced late Monday that Colombian migration officials had taken Guaidó to the El Dorado International Airport because he was in Bogotá irregularly and that from there he would board a commercial flight to the United States.

The gathering in Bogotá about Venezuela was called by Petro, who met President Joe Biden last week in Washington at the White House to convince him that it is possible to organize free elections in Venezuela if the United States lifts sanctions imposed on the Caracas socialist regime.

The administration said that U.S. diplomats will participate in the summit and engage in discussions with diplomats from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Bolivia, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Norway, Canada, Honduras, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Turkey and South Africa.