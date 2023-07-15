Colombia defender says Ireland can 'eat s---' after abandoned friendly

Colombia's Daniela Caracas has accused Ireland's women's team of being 'little girls' - ROBERTO CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)

Colombia defender Daniela Caracas has told the Republic of Ireland’s women’s team to “eat s---” and described them as “little girls” after their World Cup warm-up friendly was abandoned after only 20 minutes with Ireland feeling the match became “overly physical”.

Espanyol defender Caracas was heard speaking in Spanish to Colombia supporters when signing autographs, in a clip posted by fans online from outside the Brisbane venue for the friendly, and can be heard saying “let them eat s---” in reference to the Ireland side.

Responding to being told of those particular comments, Ireland manager Vera Pauw said she was “shocked”, and said her players had “feared for their bodies” because of the rough nature of the sliding challenges from early in the match.

Ireland’s Denise O’Sullivan was taken to hospital for scans on her shin, with the result showing on Saturday that she had not suffered any kind of fracture, and the World Cup debutants will now have to wait to see whether O’Sullivan can play in Thursday’s World Cup opener against co-hosts Australia in Sydney.

“It was something I had never experienced before in my 47 years being involved in football, not as a player, not as a coach,” Pauw told Sky Sports. “It started lively, a good game, normal, and then the atmosphere built up to becoming over-physical.

“Then there came a huge challenge on Denise, a challenge not within the rules of the game and she was in awful pain. I went to the coach of Colombia and I said: ‘I need help from you, we need to calm this down. We all want to go to the World Cup’.

“The players were extremely upset and had fear for themselves. We are not a team who fear tackles or challenges. I took them away to calm things down, brought them to the bench. We discussed it and there was contact with the president and the CEO of the FAI.

“Collectively we knew it would not come right any more and if it went on we would put our players into a potentially-serious situation. We had a calm discussion with the ref and they called off the game.”

The Colombian Football Federation said on Friday evening that the match “was suspended because the Irish National Team, a rival in practice this Friday, preferred not to continue playing when 23 minutes of the first half had already elapsed”.

In a statement, it added: “Although all the processes and training of our teams are framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and FairPlay, among others, we respect the decision of our rival team.”