Colman Domingo, Francia Raisa & George Lopez Among NHMC Impact Awards Honorees

The National Hispanic Media Coalition will honor Colman Domingo, Francia Raisa, George Lopez, Mayan Lopez and Yvett Merino at its 36th annual Impact Awards gala September 9. Additionally, Wilmer Valderrama is set to receive the Trailblazer Impact Award, while Xolo Maridueña will be honored with the NHMC Rising Star Impact Award.

On My Block star Jessica Marie Garcia and Flamin’ Hot actor Annie González will serve as hosts of the festivities; U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) will make a special appearance presenting an award to Merino, the Academy Award-winning producer of Encanto.

Returning to the Beverly Wilshire after last year’s virtual celebration, the Impact Awards celebrates the outstanding individuals dedicating themselves to creating a more inclusive entertainment industry through the positive portrayal of the Latinx community, both in front of and behind the camera.

“This year’s honorees have helped push the industry forward and have been instrumental in the movement for an increased and accurate representation of Latinos in Hollywood from the very start of their careers,” said Brenda Victoria Castillo, president and CEO of the National Hispanic Media Coalition in a statement. “NHMC is thrilled to be returning to an in-person celebration after a year, and what better way to make our return than by honoring some of Hollywood’s most illustrious movers and shakers.”

Other presenters for the night include Angel Manuel Soto, Debby Wolfe, Selenis Leyva, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Robin Thede.

Additionally, NHMC will hold its first-ever “Women Creators: Our Words Matter” panel September 9 at 10:30 a.m. PT at the Beverly Wilshire, bringing together some of the most prominent NHMC alum writers for an open dialogue on intersectional stories, and how to navigate the industry, diversify skill sets, and effectively use social media in your career.

The Impact Awards Gala is just one part of the NHMC’s overall mission to spotlight the importance of accurate, fair, and positive representation in media, including advocating for an increased number of Latino writers on major networks, the increased representation of diverse talent on major television and film sets, and educating media and industry executives on the variances of Latino culture.

