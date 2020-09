DriveBC says it does not know when the Sea-to-Sky Highway near Whistler will reopen after a collision occurred between Daisy Lake Road and Retta Lake Road around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Pictures from provincial highway cameras show vehicles backed up along the highway about seven kilometres south of Whistler.

Authorities have not yet released details of the crash.

DriveBC says to expect major delays in the area.